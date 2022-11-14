American actress Gabrielle Union and her husband Dwyane Wade pulled all the stops for their daughter Kaavia James's fourth birthday party

The family dressed up in different costumes for Disney's Encanto-themed birthday celebrations

Kaavia rocked a purple dress as Isabella, while mommy and daddy dressed up as Dolores and Bruno, respectively

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade take the trophy when it comes to parenting. The duo, who were recently on a trip to Africa, got home to a Disney-themed birthday party for their princess Kaavia.

The star shared beautiful pictures and videos from the lux celebrations that were both whimsical and magical.

The Deliver Us From Eva actress dressed up as the hero Dolores retired NBA player Dwyane Wade was Bruno, while the star of the moment, Kaavia James, wore a purple dress and a long black wig as she portrayed the beautiful Isabella.

The stars took to their social media pages and gave fans a glimpse into the colourful party. Other family members did not disappoint as they rocked costumes to complete the "family Madrigal." Gabrielle wrote:

"@kaaviajames insisted as soon as we returned from Africa, she could have her #Encanto themed 4th birthday party, and get to dress up as Isabella. She came to slay, don’t play with her. I cannnoooottt!!! @dwyanewade call security "

Fans loved how everyone got into character to celebrate Shady Baby's special day. The post's comments section was filled with comments from fans.

nandi_madida wrote"

"It’s the eyes for me, girl is working that outfit ! Happy birthday to this gorgeous girl @kaaviajames ❤️."

@vanessabryant commented:

"Awe! ❤️❤️Happy birthday @kaaviajames."

@thomaschristos wrote:

"I’m still cackling."

@jess_m_garcia added:

"Omg this is so cute I can’t."

