South African rapper Cassper Nyovest was ecstatic when he found out that PJ Powers spoke about him

Legend South African musician PJ Powers had an interview on the Who's for Lunch podcast by Power FM, and she shared an opinion about Cassper Nyovest

Cassper Nyovest was not bothered by anything PJ Powers had to say as he was excited that she spoke about him

Cassper Nyovest is a beloved South African rapper, and he got excited when South African music icon PJ Powers mentioned him. During a podcast interview, PJ Powers shared some wise words for Cassper Nyovest.

PJ Powers shared some advice for Cassper Nyovest, much to the South African rapper's delight. Image: Instagram/ @casspernyovest/@thepjpowers

Source: Instagram

PJ Powers gave South Africa a classic feel-good hit Jabulani. PJ Powers was recently on Power FM with Faith on Who's for Lunch, and she shared some thoughts on rapper Cassper Nyovest.

Fan lets Cassper Nyovest know PJ Powers mentioned him

A fan of Cassper Nyovest told the rapper what PJ Powers said on the Who's for Lunch podcast. According to the fan, PJ Powers is concerned that Cassper Nyovest will turn "narcissistic" if he continues to succeed for the sake of people instead of his art.

Cassper responded to his fan by saying he is excited that PJ Powers even knows who he is. The rapper said that he respects PJ Powers but did not address what she said.

The message from PJ Powers went unnoticed by the rapper, and one netizen recognised the irony of the situation. Twitter user @cumilous found Cassper's response funny and commented:

"It's funny cause even how you responded to this tweet says it all‍♂️#Ironic"

Cassper Nyovest is preparing for his upcoming match against rapper Priddy Ugly. Fans are excited to have Cassper in the ring again.

evano04 commented:

"Don't disappoint your believers Cass"

cory.joyner commented:

"Don't get tired very fast this time ntate Refiloe!"

mcqueensmart

"Ready to fight"

Slik Talk called "broke" after begging Cassper Nyovest for 2nd boxing match

Briefly News previously reported that Slik Talk and Cassper Nyovest were a trending topic when they had an epic face-off in a literal boxing match. The controversial entertainment commentator was beaten to a pulp by South African rapper Cassper Nyovest.

Slik may have lost the match, but he also got R100 000 to fight Cassper Nyovest. The money Slik Talk got for the first match made fans suspicious of why he wants a rematch with Cassper Nyovest now.

