YouTuber Slik Talk and rapper Cassper Nyovest may be ready to entertain South Africa with another boxing match

Slik Talk suffered through a boxing match with Cassper Nyovest that he pretty much lost in the blink of an eye

Slik Talk now wants a chance at redemption as he approached Cassper Nyovest for a second chance in the boxing ring

Slik Talk and Cassper Nyovest were a trending topic when they had an epic face-off in a literal boxing match. The controversial entertainment commentator was beaten to a pulp by South African rapper Cassper Nyovest.

Slik Talk wants more of Cassper Nyovest as he sent the rapper a message about a possible boxing rematch. Image: Instagram/ @casspernyovest/@Sliktalk1

Slik may have lost the match, but he also got R100 000 to fight Cassper Nyovest. The money Slik Talk got for the first match made fans suspicious of why he wanted a rematch.

Cassper Nyovest's fans react to Slik Talk's rematch plea

TimesLIVE reports that Cassper Nyovest shared his messages which show Slik Talk begging for a second opportunity in the ring. Slik Talk was knocked out in 12 minutes in their first boxing match.

Fans dragged Slik Talk when he could not hold his own in the ring against Cassper Nyovest. Timeslive says Cassper said he realised Slik was only a child as they fought.

In new developments, Cassper Nyovest shared the message where Slik begs for a second chance to prove himself. Cassper's fans were quick to call out Slik for wanting the rematch for the money.

@BonganiD_Kaunda commented:

"The money is over, he blew it "

@dustyhumor commented:

"He ran out of money "

@Modipi_87 commented:

"Slik Talk is still the biggest winner of that fight, no matter how you look at it."

@Mr_Mabuti commented:

"He is broke again."

@Proff_3rd commented:

"He wants another R100k "

Cassper Nyovest and Priddy Ugly square up for next celeb boxing match

Briefly News previously reported that Cassper Nyovest has been challenged to a boxing match by rapper Priddy Ugly. The two rappers are still awaiting the completion of matters before travelling to Sun City for the Celeb City boxing match.

Since then, Cassper has vented on Twitter about how Priddy Ugly is demanding a beating that will cause him to suffer for the rest of his life.

