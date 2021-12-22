The #FameVSClout Celebrity Boxing fight between Cassper Nyovest and Slik Talk went ahead on 22 December

The fight quickly turned out to be a one-sided event as Cassper unleashed a series of brutal combinations

Cassper was declared the winner by unanimous decision, with another fight on the cards with Naak MusiQ in April 2022

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The much-anticipated boxing match between Cassper Nyovest and Slik Talk was delivered zapping hot from the square ring at Emperor’s Palace on Wednesday night.

After a short delay to the start of the fight, the rapper and Youtuber took to the canvas to the roar of the crowd in attendance, which included several celebrity faces.

Cassper Nyovest punishes Slick Talk in promised fight, SA amused: #FameVSClout. Image: @NgoveniSbu, @casspernyovest

Source: Twitter

Almost from the jump, Cassper made good on his promise to give his challenger a beating of note, unleashing a flurry of relentless hooks and jabs. A stunned Slik Talk visibly took a few solid blows to the face, at times stumbling around to find his bearings.

This saw several stoppages being enforced and the two "celebrity" fighters sent to their respective corners. The fight had been in the pipelines for the last month after Cassper propositioned Slik Talk to it after the loose-lipped Youtuber "trolled him on social media."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The two concluded the first round and went into a second. Much in the same way, the rapper-businessman laid into Slik Talk, who did nothing to challenge his counterpart.

The referee eventually called time on the fight after adjudging that Slik Talk had taken too many devastating punches about the face and head. The former insisted on a second round but the curtains were closed on the boxing affair, with Cassper undoubtedly being declared the winner by unanimous decision.

Source: Briefly.co.za