Cassper is seemingly ending the year off in style courtesy of the expensive gifts he's scoring himself of late

In addition to the Frank Muller timepiece he recently acquired, the rapper has now added a McLaren GT to his collection

The lux car was one of the hottest topics among tweeps, as many rained on the praise on the SAHHA artist of the decade

Cassper Nyovest seems to be making all the right moves in the eyes of his adoring fans and others as he continues on his upward trajectory of riches.

And as one never shies away from the spotlight, the enthusiastic figure is often all too happy to share his latest flexes on social media. Briefly News recently reported that the rapper is fresh off gifting himself with a luxury Frank Muller timepiece.

Cassper is fresh off copping himself a new set of wheels. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Twitter

On social media, Cassper alluded to purchasing the expensive item as a reward to himself for "the hard work he poured into 2021". The rapper, who has a date with the loose-lipped local YouTuber Slik Talk as part of a three-round boxing fight on 22 December, was named the artist of the decade at the recent South African Hip Hop Awards.

Further to his substantial list of achievements this year, he announced what is now the imminent launch of his Billiato alcohol beverage, with his birthday on Thursday making the deal even sweeter.

4.5 million reasons to smile

His boss moves have since come to a head when earlier on Wednesday the record label head took to Twitter to share a video of the lux McLaren GT he's reportedly now copped himself.

The slick black R4 550 000 worth exotic British sports car instantly captured the attention of not only Cassper's nearly 3.5 million-strong Twitter followers but the full extent of Mzansi.

Using his verified handle, Cassper wrote:

"The Drip/Root of fame done gave a nigga some new legs. GOD IS FAITHFUL!!! Thank you, McLaren, for making sure my car gets delivered on time for the big Billiato Launch tomorrow. Jason, you [are] a miracle worker!!! #MclarenBoysWorldWide #SummerYaFame #BilliatoATasteOfWealth."

Netizens had a resounding response to the GT, which offers unbelievable athleticism and eye-flattening acceleration, thanks to its twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V-8 that generates 612 horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque.

It came as little wonder as the GT pampers its occupants with rich leather upholstery, a top-notch audio system, and additional space for luggage and cargo­ that's uncommon for its breed.

Saffas explode with excitement

Briefly News takes a look at the colourful reactions below.

@ReezaySA wrote:

"Cassper Nyovest is the only SA rapper who's living his raps."

@LekauSehoana said:

"Yho wow.... congratulations brother. Happy for you. I'm truly truly inspired."

@Sekzin_sa added:

"No way you such an inspiration Cass. I’m so happy I’d swear I bought that Car !! Congrats."

Cassper ups offer to R200k if Slik Talk can knock him out

It seems Mzansi will finally be treated to the entertainment we've been looking forward to after Cassper confirmed his much-anticipated boxing fight with Slik Talk will be going ahead.

Briefly News previously reported that the fight has been in the pipeline for close to a month now but was recently called off after Cassper claimed that Slik Talk had backed out, having made some "unrealistic" demands, including wanting the rapper to pay for his security escort for the fight.

It now seems that things are back on track, with Cassper taking to his verified Twitter account on Wednesday to note that the YouTuber had signed the contract for the fight which has been slated for 22 December.

