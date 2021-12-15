As the year 2022 draws closer, some kids would definitely look back on their last birthdays as ones never to be forgotten, thanks to their parents.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

This is owing to the mind-boggling birthday presents these doting parents gave to the kids that many internet users argued were way bigger than their ages.

One got his son a R1.5m car Photo Credit: @riino2redd, @merci_maluli, Facebook/Avee-Ashanti Shabazz

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng looks back at 3 stories reported in 2021 where parents broke the internet with the outrageous gifts they got for their young wards.

1. Mum who bought house for her 6-year-old son

A woman identified as Mercymaluli Maluli stirred massive reactions back in October 2021 when she gifted her 6-year-old son a house on the occasion of his birthday.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

In an Instagram post, the businesswoman said it has always been the boy's prayer to own a house of his own.

Well, his prayer was answered by his mum with the fine house gift that was decorated with colourful balloons.

2. Nigerian billionaire who gifted his young son a R1.5M Lexus whip

One birthday gift that drew massive condemnation was that of a Nigerian billionaire who got his son a R1.5 million Lexus car on his birthday.

The expensive whip was decorated with balloons and driven to the boy's school in style.

A short video capturing the adorable moment showed how the lad was handed the key to the car. The school boy and his colleagues danced as they flocked the white car in excitement.

3. Father gifts his 13-year-old daughter a house

In a bid to see his kid live the life she wants without being burdened with debts, a man named Avee-Ashanti Shabazz got his 13-year-old daughter a house on her birthday.

In a Facebook post that went viral, the man is seen posing with the celebrant in front of the house gift.

The father urged all parents to do same for their kids in order to ensure their freedom.

Unbeatable: SA stans hard as Cassper flexes new R4.5m Mclaren GT on the timeline

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest seems to be making all the right moves in the eyes of his adoring fans and others as he continues on his upward trajectory of riches.

And as one never shies away from the spotlight, the enthusiastic figure is often all too happy to share his latest flexes on social media. Briefly News recently reported that the rapper is fresh off gifting himself with a luxury Frank Muller timepiece.

On social media, Cassper alluded to purchasing the expensive item as a reward to himself for "the hard work he poured into 2021". The rapper, who has a date with the loose-lipped local YouTuber Slik Talk as part of a three-round boxing fight on 22 December, was named the artist of the decade at the recent South African Hip Hop Awards.

Source: Briefly.co.za