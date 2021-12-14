Fernanda Martinez's father had gone 20 years without seeing his siblings after immigrating to the US

On his birthday, his kids organised for their dad's siblings to visit him, and he was stunned to see them

The four shared a warm and teary embrace and even enjoyed a dance together, showing delight at their reunion

A man could not hide his joy as he finally saw his siblings after 20 years.

The siblings share an embrace and pose for a snap with their father (seated in the middle). Photo: fernandaa_15.

In videos shared initially on TikTok by the unidentified man's daughter, Fernanda Martinez @Fernandaa_15, the man was celebrating his birthday and got the best gift in quite a while.

While preparing food at his party, the birthday boy was stunned to see his siblings walking in and immediately went over to meet them.

His brother and sister had their arms open, ready to hug him, and the three shared a moment they had waited for two decades.

One could spot that they were all in tears as they relished the embrace with the man's brother enable to contain his emotions.

They were also joined by their sister, who lives in the US, with the rest visiting from Mexico.

The video also showed the family enjoying meals at the party and the siblings dancing for the rest.

"My dad's reaction to seeing his siblings for the first time in 20+ years! We surprised him for his birthday," Fernandaa wrote in her caption.

Netizens happy for siblings

Many netizens showed how delighted they were for the siblings and emphasised the importance of family.

Here are a few reactions:

Jorge said:

"W don't realize how our parents left their parents, siblings, friends, 1st love, etc all so we could have a better life. That's Sacrifice and Real Love."

Tik Toker said:

"Brother in blue really needed that hug."

Svjetlana Kandic said:

"The first “no” had me in tears, this is one of the many things only some understand."

Josephine said:

"And the way your dad doesn't wanna let his sister go when she goes to move to hug the other one."

BelleHicks said:

"Omg, you can tell they were all hurting so bad."

User4841834186036 said:

"Crying before bed family is everything."

Man reunites with brothers

In similar news, a man left netizens in awe with his reaction after his brothers surprised him on his birthday.

In a video shared by GoodNewsCorrespondent @GoodNewsCorres1 on Twitter, a man was spotted dropping to the floor in excitement as soon as he opened the door to his home.

The video, initially shared by @mikaymercello on TikTok - the man's daughter, showed the moment he reconnected with his brothers who flew from Massachusetts to Florida to celebrate his 60th birthday.

Mikay, the daughter, noted that his father's brothers had surprised him as he turned 60, and the fall was a show of how delighted he was.

Source: Briefly.co.za