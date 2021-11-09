A man delighted social media users with his reaction after seeing his brothers on his birthday

The brothers surprised him at his home as he celebrated his 60th birthday and he was certainly delighted by the visit

The 60-year-old also shed tears of joy while reading lovely messages from netizens who reacted to his clip

A man has left netizens in awe with his reaction after seeing his brothers on his birthday.

The birthday boy was over the moon with his brothers' surprise. Photo: mikaymarcello/TikTok.

In a video shared by GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1 on Twitter), a man could be spotted dropping to the floor in excitement as soon as he opened the door to his home.

The video, initially shared by @mikaymercello on TikTok, the man's daughter, showed the moment he reconnected with his brothers who flew from Massachusetts to Florida to celebrate his 60th birthday.

Mikay, the daughter, noted that his father's brothers had surprised him as he turned 60 and the fall was a show of how delighted he was. The man got up and hugged his brothers, who were cheering him on.

On TikTok, she also shared another clip of her father and the brothers having an amazing time and teasing each other, showing how close they are.

Weeps while reading comments

A moment that also moved many was when the man read comments from his surprise video, in which people refused to believe that he was 60.

The man could be seen shedding tears of joy as the comments touched him and the daughter noted it made him so happy.

Many went on the daughter's TikTok to laud the man for his reaction with some noting he looks nowhere near 60.

Here are some of the reactions:

