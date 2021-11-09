A man flew down from Turkey to Asaba to propose to a Nigerian lady at the airport in the presence of many people

The surprised lady was so excited that she started jumping until the ring was put on her finger by the man

Among those who reacted to the proposal video were people who said it is good the man's flight money did not waste as he got a 'Yes'

A Nigerian man surprised his girlfriend as he flew in all the way from Turkey to the country. While at the airport, he went on his knees to propose, with people present.

The lady who could not believe the romantic show kept jumping in excitement. People who stood capturing the happening on their phones told the lady to say 'yes' to the man's proposal.

People urged her to say "yes". Photo source: @instablog9ja

Say 'yes'

In a video shared by @instablog9ja, the man's girlfriend later accepted his proposal before the young man stood up. After he put the ring on her finger, they kissed and hugged.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 2,000 comments with more than 48,000 likes.

Congrats to them

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

gege_blaq said:

"Congratulations to those of you that has found love and will still find this year, the rest of us will try again next year."

_aniscooser said:

"Congratulations to them. The lady is so excited. Love can only be found where it exists."

nysc_catalogue said:

"God please give all my followers husband materials. Give my guys wife materials too."

the_hair_police said:

"Congratulations, thanks Jesus the flight no waste."

fashiondoctor19 said:

"To all the ladies expecting this, yours will come soon IJN."

prettymaa_ said:

"I just got back men don dey come back for your babes. Wahala."

