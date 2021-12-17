Local Laments Lack of Same Success As Cassper Nyovest Among Degree Holders

A local tweep has casually strode to her account to air a hugely unpopular opinion that has Mzansi ranting and raving

@Real_Precious_M pitted Cassper's success against those who hold university qualifications, including master's degrees

Other Twitter users had a frantic response to the tweet as netizens expressed a cacophony of different views on the topic

An outspoken Twitter user recently opened a massive can of worms when she expressed what, for many, would be an unpopular opinion around the relationship between education and success.

As a case in point, @Real_Precious_M noted rapper Cassper Nyovest's recent success, with the latest being the purchase of a luxurious McLaren GT ride costing a cool R4.5 million, which he proudly flaunted on his various social media accounts.

A social media user has compared Cassper Nyovest's success to that of degree holders.

Notably, the tweep mentioned the rapper's ability to amass all his success with not as much as a matric certificate to go on. Cassper has always been vocal about not finishing high school, having dropped out when he was in Grade 10.

"Cassper Nyovest without a Matric Certificate bought a R4 Million car and some of us with Degrees and Masters are even struggling to get a Job with our qualifications. I thought Education was the key to Success?" the controversial .

As expected, the stereotypical post caused a far-reaching frenzy on the social networking and microblogging service, chiefly with locals tearing into the tweet's author for "being unable to reason".

As with many Saffas, Briefly News staked out the comments section to review the polarising views and opposing stances. Others bashed the Twitter user for her raw sentiments, while some dissuaded her from pitting people's hugely contrasting life experiences.

Peeps hold diverging beliefs against stereotype

Below, we give netizens a look into the loudest reactions to the post. At the time of publication, it had attracted more than 10 000 likes, 2 000 retweets and 1 000 comments.

@Thabo05852519 wrote:

"Go redo whatever qualification you have coz you can't reason."

@AldrinSampear said:

"But I bet you if his family is sick he takes them to a qualified doctor … but even then that qualified doctor could be a sangoma. But the sangoma doesn’t stop being a healer because they don’t hold degrees. Some vocations rely heavily on your gifts/talents."

@hazel_mahazard added:

"This world is such a confusing place for people who did high-grade maths and science and were supposed to be astronauts."

Cassper flexes new R4.5m McLaren GT on the timeline

Elsewhere, Briefly News recently reported that Cassper seems to be making all the right moves in the eyes of his adoring fans and others as he continues on his upward trajectory of riches.

And as one who never shies away from the spotlight, the enthusiastic figure is often all too happy to share his latest flexes on social media. The rapper is fresh off gifting himself with a luxury Frank Muller timepiece.

His boss moves have since come to a head when earlier on Wednesday the record label head took to Twitter to share a video of the lux McLaren GT he's reportedly now copped himself.

The slick black R4 550 000 worth exotic British sports car instantly captured the attention of not only Cassper's nearly 3.5 million-strong Twitter followers but the full extent of Mzansi.

"The Drip/Root of fame done gave a nigga some new legs. GOD IS FAITHFUL!!! Thank you, McLaren, for making sure my car gets delivered on time for the big Billiato Launch tomorrow. Jason, you [are] a miracle worker!!! #MclarenBoysWorldWide #SummerYaFame #BilliatoATasteOfWealth," Cass wrote.

