Cassper Nyovest has increased the stakes for his hugely expected boxing fight with YouTuber Slik Talk

Cassper tabled an offer of an additional R100k on condition that Slik Talk knocks him out inside three rounds

After just recently being called off, the confirmed fight has now been slated for 22 December

Social media users clamoured for the fight to go ahead, with some citing it will be highly entertaining

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

It seems Mzansi will finally be treated to the entertainment we've been looking forward to after Cassper Nyovest confirmed that his much-anticipated boxing fight with YouTuber Slik Talk will be going ahead.

The fight has been in the pipeline for close to a month now but was recently called off after Cassper claimed that Slik Talk had backed out, having made some "unrealistic" demands, including wanting the rapper to pay for his security escort for the fight.

Date set: Cassper Nyovest ups offer to R200k if Slik Talk can knock him out. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

It now seems that things are back on track, with Cassper taking to his verified Twitter account on Wednesday to note that the YouTuber had signed the contract for the fight which has been slated for 22 December.

Ensuring that the fight is everything that it's been billed to be, a confident Cassper put his money where his mouth is by doubling the stakes. The Siyathandana hitmaker stated that if Slik Talk were to knock him out, he'll reward him with an extra R100 000, taking the offer for the fight to R200 000 for the yapper.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

“I can put my money where my mouth is ... if Slik Talk knocks me out, I'll give him an extra 100 thousand. Dec 22nd, we about to give yall a show. This one is for all the people Slik Talk has ever disrespected. For everyone who [has] been cyber bullied!!" Cassper wrote.

Noting that Mzansi stands in line to be treated to a show, the rapper said the match will be for all those whom Slik Talk has ever disrespected or anyone else who's been a victim of cyberbullying.

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, the controversial entertainment commentator noted actress Amanda du-Pont's (whom he called Amanda du-Fraud) and Cassper's previous relationship, all of which comes amid the rape and abuse allegations she made against Jub Jub.

“This dude keeps giving me more and more reason to knock his head off. Such a disgusting human being. O tlo ny*la Slik talk, I swear! Can't wait to see you in the ring you ugly piece of sh*t! You signed the contract, I hope you don't run now!!" he wrote.

SA itching to see exchange of blows

Netizens were thrilled that the fight will now go ahead, taking to Cassper'a mentions to air their two cents' worth. Briefly News staked out the comments and brings readers all the reactions to the tweet below.

@Sthe_Vin wrote:

"Could it be you targeted him coz you believe you will win?"

@Tumelo_kaThoko said:

"I can't wait to see Slik pointing at Billiato going "your shit is traaash wena Don Blockiado" with that high pitched voice before the duel. Yah, no, woza 22nd."

@Tebzawalevandal added:

"Will it happen mara?...mean the fight."

Source: Briefly.co.za