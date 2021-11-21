Rapper Cassper Nyovest is challenging local YouTuber Slik Talk to a three-round boxing fight

Cassper proposed the offer after the loose-lipped entertainment critic recently savagely trolled him online

The muso has promised to pay Slik Talk R100k on the condition he lasts three rounds in the ring

Cassper Nyovest is tabling an offer of R100 000 for Slik Talk to square up with him in the ring after the local YouTuber trolled him online in recent days.

The loose-lipped self-styled critic published a video on his YouTube channel in which he tore into Cassper by berating his presenting skills on the braai show, as well as a series of the rapper's other pursuits, including his liquor brand.

He also aimed digs at the Doc Shebeleza hitmaker for claiming the existence of a conspiracy against him before dissing the rapper's emotional intelligence.

At the back end of his rant, as previously reported by Briefly News, Slik Talk laid into Cassper, calling him "Don Blockiato", for supposedly being quick to block anyone who had anything negative to say about him on Twitter.

In a move that was arguably expected, Cassper finally responded to being savagely trolled. In a series of threads on Sunday, the rapper stated that he would no longer be responding to trolls.

Choosing to no longer respond

He said this was not because he didn't have the heart to do so, but merely because "a great amount of fans have pleaded I don't (sic)".

"I would love to see Slik Talk in person doe, preferably in the ring. Tell him I Got 100k for him Cash, win or lose.

"All he has to do is survive 3 rounds, 3 mins with me. He got balls to talk on camera let's see if he will man up and come get this money. Offer stands till Jan," Cassper proposed.

There was an avalanche of responses to the apparent offer being tabled as some Saffas clamoured to see the fight. However, others questioned the rapper's visibly emotional temperament.

Netizens critical of rapper's temperament

Briefly News went into the comments to bring readers all the amusing reactions to the post below.

@ohsnapitsvuyo_p wrote:

"He's going to reply with another video saying a lotta stuff. Check this out!"

@MondliBotha said:

"Cas not everything needs to be sorted in a ring, what happened to abo rapper responding nga ma 16bars nyana."

@willycactus_ added:

"How are you a millionaire pressed by a broke youtuber? That n*gga slik talk doesn't even have a car man."

'Don Blockiato' trolled for being 'too sensitive', fast to block peeps

Don Billiato, Don Blockiato, or simply Cassper Nyovest. Briefly News recently reported that it all seems the same to netizens on SA's busy streets of social media now.

The outspoken rapper turned businessman is being served on the timeline, and it's not anything close to the palatable braaied meat he's often treating his guests to on his The Braai Show with Cassper Nyovest.

Although this was the subject of Slik Talk's cathartic session, among a host of things, in an online rant that has set Twitter alight, Cassper's propensity for finding the block button featured more prominently.

Slik Talk is known for never letting up on the opportunity to air his controversial opinions around Mzansi's colourful entertainment industry, a fact well-known by others who've trudged in his path.

And it may seem Cassper provided the YouTuber with just the ammunition needed for the attack on him.

"I wanna talk about this insecure high school dropout called Cassper Nyovest. This n*gga has the nerve to call me and Mac G his enemies and says we're creating alliances against him," Slik Talk said in part.

