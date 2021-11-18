Cassper Nyovest has been trashed online over his propensity for being quick to block people on social media

In a long-winded recent online rant, opinionated local YouTuber Slik Talk had a go at the rapper, listing several "flaws"

Locals on social media shared their laughs on the newest monicker – 'Don Blockiato' – bestowed on Cassper

Don Billiato, Don Blockiato, or simply Cassper Nyovest. It all seems the same to netizens on SA's busy streets of social media now.

The outspoken rapper turned businessman is being served on the timeline, and it's not anything close to the palatable braaied meet he's often treating his guests to on his The Braai Show with Cassper Nyovest.

'Don Blockiato': Cassper Trolled for Being 'Too Sensitive', Fast to Block Peeps on the Timeline.

Source: Twitter

Although this was the subject of loose-lipped local YouTuber Slik Talk's cathartic session, among a host of things, in an online rant that has set Twitter alight, Cassper's propensity for finding the block button featured more prominently.

The YouTuber Slik Talk is known for never letting up on the opportunity to air his controversial opinions around Mzansi's colourful entertainment industry, a fact well-known by others who've trudged in his path.

And it may seem Cassper provided the YouTuber with just the ammunition needed for the attack on him.

"I wanna talk about this insecure high school dropout called Cassper Nyovest. this n*gga has the nerve to call me and Mac G his enemies and says we're creating alliances against him," Slik Talk started.

"My n*gga, grow up Cassper Nyovest, grow up. I know you didn't finish the full course in high school, so you still missed that part of your life, and you think this is high school."

Slik Talk, who in the latest instalment of his YouTube show laid into Cassper for his braai show, his liquor brand, and most recent album, Sweet and Short 2.0, continued by saying he and Mac G are doing anything but conspiring against him.

He then reiterated that everything that he'd referenced in his previous video was "facts" before later shading the Siyathandana hitmaker for always being quick to block peeps who have anything negative to say about him.

"Stop blocking everybody on Twitter. Anybody that says something that's not 100 percent positive about Cassper Nyovest gets blocked," he emphasised.

"People are calling him 'Don Blockiato' because he's blocking everybody. If you share something that's not positive about Cassper Nyovest, you get blocked. My n8gga grow up, bro."

Mzansi takes the mickey out of Cassper

Saffas had a field day making their thoughts around the self-styled Twitter blocker known. Below Briefly News brings readers all the reactions.

@LetMeTalkMyShii wrote:

"Bro, Slik Talk is full of sh8t neh buuuuuuuuutttt is he lying? Cause the way you reply, it's like you getting advice from your son. Let my bro be able to read first....Don Blockiato is hilarious tho."

@amigo_dakid added:

"Don Blockiato is really doing a lot more than The braai show?"

@maghawula added:

"Some parts of the world you talking smack...you get popped! Only in SA you find counterfeit Alvin making noise and live to tell the tale."

Source: Briefly.co.za