Sizwe Dhlomo recently went online to defend his supposed defensiveness of rapper Cassper Nyovest

A Twitter user, @amukie__ had earlier claimed that Dhlomo appears to "like Cass so much"

Although Dhlomo was dismissive, netizens were quick to air mixed sentiments on the matter

Media personality Sizwe Dhlomo has had to come out to defend himself after being called out on the timeline over his apparent bias towards rapper Cassper Nyovest.

The opinionated radio and TV presenter has always held strong views about artists in the industry, notably going toe to toe with another rapper, AKA, in a virtual war of words that has persisted over the years.

Sizwe Dhlomo has been outed by an online user for advocated positively for Cassper. Image: @sizwedhlomo, @casspernyovest.

However, for some reason or another, a Twitter user by the handle @amukie__ recently claimed in a reply to Dhlomo that he gravitated more towards Cassper than any other artist on the local hip hop scene, even standing up for him whenever the rapper faced backlash.

@amukie__ wrote:

"Sizwe likes Cass so much… He advocates for him positively. Phumani ema bozeni."

Dhlomo, replying using his @SizweDhlomo handle, was quick to thwart the claim by saying he sees everyone in the same light, although Cassper appears to attract flack more often than others.

"I like all rappers & to be fair, I defend everyone. It’s just that Cass gets more hate than most rappers," he replied.

Naturally, netizens were divided on the matter, with different sides airing opposing views on Dhlomo's sentiment regarding Cassper. AKA was also not spared as his name was, inevitably, pulled into the debate.

Saffas air mixed feelings

Briefly News took a deep dive into the comments and brings readers some of the loudest reactions below.

@Ma_thick_ wrote:

"@akaworldwide gets more hate than everyone."

@general_ec said:

"Who is the Hip Hop Artist of the Decade in your opinion?"

@mahle_lee added:

"Cass like being a victim in every scenario even when he's wrong that's what's annoying about him."

Sizwe Dhlomo reacts to claims Cassper Nyovest blocked fans saying radio host is richer than rapper

In related news, Briefly News recently reported that Dhlomo shared his thoughts over claims that Cassper blocked peeps who said the radio host has more money than the rapper.

The media personality took to social media to react to a tweep who laughed out loud at Mufasa after he allegedly blocked the troll.

Dhlomo defended the Siyathandana hitmaker's decision to block the hater. Taking to Twitter, Sizwe accused some of the tweeps of always "disrespecting" Cass.

According to TshisaLIVE, he went on to say that the rapper-turned-musician is the greatest of his generation.

"What you cats should do is learn from him," wrote Dhlomo.

