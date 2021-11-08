Sizwe Dhlomo has reacted to haters who claimed the media personality has more money than Cassper Nyovest

The Siyathandana hitmaker had to block one of the trolls who said the Kaya FM presenter has more money that Mufasa

Other tweeps shared mixed reactions to Sizwe's take on the matter with some saying Mufasa's arrogance annoys them

Sizwe Dhlomo has shared his thoughts over claims that Cassper Nyovest blocked peeps who said the radio host has more money than the rapper.

The media personality took to social media to react to a tweep who laughed out loud at Mufasa after he allegedly blocked the troll. Sizwe defended the Siyathandana hitmaker's decision to block the hater.

Taking to Twitter, Sizwe accused some of the tweeps of always "disrespecting" Cass. According to TshisaLIVE he went on to say that the rapper-turned-musician is the greatest of his generation.

"What you cats should do is learn from him."

Tweeps shared mixed reactions to Sizwe's post. Check out some of their comments below:

@SiyandaCi said:

"It's difficult to learn from a person who always makes sure he reminds you of how great he is."

@M_Jay94 wrote:

"Lol, why should his alleged 'greatness' be forced down our throats? It's okay to not appreciate Cassper. Let people appreciate who they wanna appreciate."

@user81141152465 commented:

"He's weak, no millionaire has time to be arguing with broke idiots outchea and even blocking them."

@_mandlatheo said:

"Oksalayo you have more money than him."

@Refilwe_kumalo added:

"The money part shouldn’t be really important. His success is enriching our popular culture & being one of the most great artists of our time. His global citizen performance confirmed it for me. He is a star."

Cassper Nyovest shades Reason for jumping on Amapiano wave

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest has thrown a bit of shade in the direction of rapper Reason. Mufasa roasted the musician after he decided to jump on the Amapiano bandwagon.

The Amademoni hitmaker took to social media to react to a tweep who reminded him how Reason called Cass out when he decided to become an Amapiano artist.

The successful-musician-turned-businessman took to Twitter on Wednesday, 21 July to hilariously suggest that Reason is his biggest fan. Along with a laughing emoji, Cass replied to the fan:

"Like dawg... This should show you that it's all admiration at the end of the day. Haters are actually your biggest fans, they just wish it wasn't you."

