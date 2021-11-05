Cassper Nyovest and Thobeka Majozi have been raising the relationship goal bar high since the day they became Mzansi official

Sharing a clip of him and Thobeka working out, Cassper made it clear that they are the littest parents around

Cassper and Thobeka seem to have a rock-solid relationship, and now they going to have rock-solid abs too

Cassper Nyovest and his hot baby momma Thobeka Majozi dished relationship goals when he dropped a clip of them working on their summer bodies together.

Cassper and Thobeka rarely show their relationship on social media, but in a recent clip, the lovebirds are seen flexing their muscles at the gym together. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

While everyone dreams of the perfect relationship where your goals align and you drink green smoothies together, achieving this is a lot harder than it seems.

Taking to his Instagram story, Cassper shared a clip of him and Thobeka working out. Cass captioned it with “brought 1baba’ka boy to my session today, we gone be fly as* parents," reported SAHipHopMag.

The new age saying does go, “A couple that workout together, stay together,” and there is no denying Cass and Thobeka have a lit relationship.

Keep raising the bar, Mzansi loves it!

Cassper Nyovest opens up about peeps who betrayed him after helping them

Cassper Nyovest opened up about the people he has helped but were not grateful for what he did for them or their brands. The rapper was replying to fans who were not happy about how some of the peeps he has helped treat him when they are successful in life, reported Briefly News.

The stans shared that their fave deserves so much more for opening doors for people and local brands in the entertainment industry. One peep noticed that Mufasa used to wear GalxBoy brands back in the day.

Mufasa took to Twitter and told the peep that he supports local brands but stopped rocking GalxBoy because the owner of the brand tweeted that he was "wack", according to SAHipHopMag.

Rashid Kay compares Cassper Nyovest and Reason's moves from hip hop to Amapiano

Rashid Kay shared his thoughts on Reason and Cassper Nyovest's move from hip-hop music to the hip and happening Amapiano genre.

The South African Hip Hop Awards creative director was a guest on the latest episode of Masterclass Podcast when he compared Reason and Mufasa's switch from rap music to the yanos.

He shared that Reason did not capitalise on his brand as Reason when he jumped on the yanos wave. Rashid Kay wanted Reason to keep his name which would have helped him move his hip-hop fans to the yanos. The star now calls himself Sizwe Akaline since he dropped a yanos banger titled Khanda Shisa.

Source: Briefly.co.za