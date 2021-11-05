Cassper Nyovest Opens Up About Peeps Who Betrayed Him After Helping Them

Cassper Nyovest has opened up about all the artists and owners of local brands who betrayed him after he helped them

The Siyathandana hitmaker was responding to concerned fans who asked why some peeps the star has helped treat him badly when they've made it in life

The rapper-turned-businessman shared that he'll continue helping others despite what has happened to him in the past

Cassper Nyovest has opened up about the people he has helped but were not grateful for what he did for them or their brands. The rapper was replying to fans who were not happy about how some of the peeps he has helped treat him when they are successful in life.

Cassper Nyovest has helped many artists and local brands. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

The stans shared that their fave deserves so much more for opening doors for people and local brands in the entertainment industry. One peep noticed that Mufasa used to wear GalxBoy brands back in the day.

Mufasa took to Twitter and told the peep that he supports local brands but stopped rocking GalxBoy because the owner of the brand tweeted that he was "wack", according to SAHipHopMag.

Cassper Nyovest told another tweep that he'll continue helping upcoming artists and local businesses despite being betrayed by those he has helped before.

Peeps took to the star's comment section to share their thoughts on his post. Check out what they said below:

@LukhanyoBonkolo wrote:

"Right, every other day it’s someone betraying him."

@Softazw said:

"Because he makes it seem like they wouldn't be sh*t without him, as if he wants people to acknowledge that he helps others."

@zanziiik commented:

"I’d never turn my back on thee Cassper."

@Reigh_m added:

"I love the spirit!!!"

Source: Briefly.co.za