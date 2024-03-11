South Africans had plenty to say about Cassper Nyovest's alleged baby mama and fiancé Pulane Mojaki

Cassper Nyovest confirmed to Mpoomy Ledwaba on her YouTube podcast that he and Thobeka Majozi are no longer dating

The Mama I Made It hitmaker is rumoured to be walking down the aisle in March to marry Pulane, who is his childhood sweetheart

The woman who allegedly snatched Cassper Nyovest's heart has been revealed. Pulane Mojaki and Cassper Nyovest go way back.

Mzansi gushed over Cassper Nyovest’s new bae and rumoured fiancé Pulane Mojaki. Image: @YolokaziJaki, @asspernyovest

Cassper's fiance steals the internet

Netizens had quiet a lot to say about Cassper Nyovest's new alleged baby mama and fiancé Pulane Mojaki. Her striking beauty had people gushing over her.

Many also spotted the similarities between her and Cassper's baby mama Thobeka Majozi, saying Cassper Nyovest has a taste.

Commenting under an X post by @YolokaziJaki, Mzansi was introduced to Pulane. The user said:

"Meet Pulane Mojaki, who will tie the knot with Cassper Nyovest this coming Saturday, the 16th. Be there by 12 noon sharp."

Cassper confirms end of relationship with mother's son Thobeka

Just recently, Cassper Nyovest confirmed to Mpoomy Ledwaba on her YouTube podcast that he and Thobeka Majozi are no longer dating. Nyovest confessed that he had an addiction that needed to be fed, but he never noticed how it cost him his family.

“I created a serious mess. I hurt my baby mama so much. We broke up, and I have been single for two years.

“God was showing me that I was destroying myself with sexual relationships. You’re having difficulties with women because you only see one thing.”

Mzansi gushes over Cassper's new romance

The Mama I Made It hitmaker is currently trending on social media after rumours circulated that he will be walking down the aisle in March to marry Pulane.

@sekzin_za:

"Yoh, she is gorgeous."

@I_am_Bucie:

"Hai bo Cassper left her baby mama to marry another hun, men men men amadoda."

@TKwazi:

"Beautiful lady."

@Emily_Tshego:

"Cassper has a type shem."

Cassper parties with Pulane

In a previous report from Briefly News, Cassper Nyovest and his fiance Pulane Mojaki, were spotted partying together.

The couple was spotted together at a club and raised questions among netizens. While Mzansi criticised the rapper for cheating on his baby mama, others pointed at Pulane's apparent baby bump.

