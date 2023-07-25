Cassper Nyovest has cleared the air on the rumours surrounding his love life in a viral video

The rapper who made headlines following reports that he had parted ways with his baby mama Thobeka Majozi nipped the rumours in the bud

The Mama I Made It hitmaker told his fans that he is still dating Thobeka Majozi and also noted that some women only claim to be dating him

Cassper Nyovest has finally opened up about his dating life, after months of speculation on social media. Mufasa made it clear that he is only dating his baby mama Thobeka Majozi in a viral video.

Cassper Nyovest recently revealed that he is still dating his baby mama Thobeka Majozi. Image: @casspernyovest and @bexxdoesitbetter

Cassper Nyovest reveals he is still dating Thobeka Majozi

Cassper Nyovest and Thobeka Majozi never flaunt their celebrities on social media, unless it's special occasions like Mother's Day, Father's Day and their birthdays. There have been speculations about them on social media including Musa Khawula's claims that Thobeka left Mufasa for Andile Mpisane.

Social media users also suspected that Cassper Nyovest was dating media personality Kefilwe Mabote after their dance video went viral.

Cassper Nyovest and Thobeka have been mum on the rumours about their love life until now. In a video shared on Twitter by @SAHIPHOPFEEDs, the star was responding to questions from an unidentified woman.

The lady asked the Tito Mboweni hitmaker to set the record about his dating life straight. Cassper said he is only dating Thobeka Majozi and all the other women just claim to be in a relationship with him.

Mzansi reacts to Cassper Nyovest's viral video

Mufasa's fans had a lot to say after his video went viral. Many praised the rapper for clearing the air about his dating life.

@CMogoeng said:

"That’s the only conversations girls wanna have with a successful dude, I know your girl! Girl I ain’t try to smash."

@MPH_Power added:

"How did they have a child together if they are not together, no news there just common sense."

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Thobeka Majozi recently left her Instagram followers rolling on the floor with laughter after she shared a hilarious video.

Thobeka Majozi and Cassper Nyovest have a beautiful relationship with their gardener Innocent. The pair always share hilarious videos with their employee on social media.

