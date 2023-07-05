Cassper Nyovest's baby mama Thobeka Majozi has posted a hilarious video alongside the rapper's gardener Innocent

The hilarious clip shows the mother of one and Innocent attempting an amapiano dance routine

Social media users left hilarious comments on the star's post, some lauded her and Cassper for treating Innocent like family

Thobeka Majozi recently left her Instagram followers rolling on the floor with laughter after she shared a hilarious video.

Cassper Nyovest's baby mama Thobeka Majozi showed off her dance skills in a hilarious video. Image: @bexxdoesitbetter and @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Thobeka Majozi shares hilarious dance video with Innocent

Thobeka Majozi and Cassper Nyovest have a beautiful relationship with their gardener Innocent. The pair always share hilarious videos with their employee on social media.

Cassper's baby mama Thobeka recently posted a video that left many laughing. The viral video shows the mother of one and Innocent attempting an amapiano dance routine and failing.

The pair ended the video abruptly after Innocent kicked the table by mistake. Thobeka wrote:

"We attempted this dance in the depths of the challenge but never made it online cause we were still traumatized on how it would’ve ended in tears. Dan Inno! These challenges will kill us! Ngeke ngiphinde! "

Thobeka Majozi's followers react to her and Innocent's hilarious video

The video received mixed reactions from social media users. Many loved seeing Thobeka Majozi goofing around.

@nonts_nu said:

"The ancestors said NO Thobeka♥️"

@callherthato added:

"What happened "

@kimcohen_official commented:

" it’s the table kick for me "

@inchfonch said:

"A for effort "

@adv.somebody wrote:

"Niyenzani yho hayi no wonder the ancestors had to say something."

@kgomotso_mathomane noted:

"What both of you have going on with your lips is killing me even more than the dance moves "

Lamiez Holworthy trends after her dancing clip went viral, SA reacts: “Debit orders will make you do anything”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Lamiez Holworthy is undoubtedly one of the most loved female DJs in South Africa. The star who recently welcomed her first son with rapper Khuli Chana has also been serving body goals.

Popular entertainment blogger Musa Khawula has been keeping his followers updated on everything that took place during the Hollywoodbets Durban July and the other events that took place over the busy weekend.

Source: Briefly News