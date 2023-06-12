DJ Sbu has made it clear that he is the cheerleader for South African women and is prepared to take the heat for it

The Hustlers' Corner SA host claimed in a trending video that Mzansi ladies are the most beautiful in the world

Online users disagreed with him, saying Kenyan and Ethiopian women's beauty is out of this world

DJ Sbu has declared South African ladies the most beautiful women in the world.

In a trending video shared by popular Twitter user @ThisIsColbert, Sbu shared his thoughts on Mzansi women. He claimed they are the best women to settle with, and their visuals are the best in the world.

Sbu mentioned all the countries that many internet users have crowned as the best when it comes to beauty and still maintained that Mzansi has the finest ladies.

"No country comes close to all of you. That's why ni'hlanyisa kanje."

Mzansi disagrees with DJ Sbu's claims about South African women's beauty

Sbu's claims split South Africans because they believe other African countries have more beautiful women.

Kenyan and Ethiopian ladies were the most mentioned, as peeps said they couldn't get enough of their flawless visuals.

@Manthwesheng_ said:

"Kenya has the most beautiful huns in Africa."

@ke_somtu shared:

"He clearly hasn't been to Brazil."

@RSANATIVE1 posted:

"Nope. Ethiopian and Kenyan women are more beautiful."

@south_prescott replied:

"This is a lie."

@Khanyisile000 commented:

"That's what everyone says about their country."

DJ Sbu's looks scrutinised

Sbu made these claims about South African women after his looks were trolled on social media.

Peeps were disturbed when photos of him looking shabby made the rounds online. According to TimesLIVE, the video of Sbu hugging trees and encouraging Mzansi to connect with nature was the last straw.

Responding to the backlash for his dreadlocks, beard, and tree-hugging antics, he clapped back at his naysayers. Sbu said he is on a spiritual journey, and his natural look makes him feel comfortable.

DJ Sbu reveals his reason for not shaving beard, Twitter video trends: “Thokoza Gogo loading”

In other news, Briefly News reported that DJ Sbu's natural look was a hot topic, and he decided to explain why he grew his beard and dreadlocks.

The entertainer and businessman went on social media and said he is on a journey of self-discovery, reported TimesLIVE.

