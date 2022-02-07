Some Mzansi netizens have ridiculed DJ Sbu after he advised the public to walk barefoot and hug trees while other have commended his spirituality

DJ Sbu's video has sparked a heated debate on the timeline as peeps have shared mixed reactions to his latest motivational video

Some tweeps have shared that they've already hugged trees as their fave advised while others alleged that the media personality is going "crazy"

DJ Sbu has sparked a heated debate on social media following his latest advice. The star, who usually motivates people about business, posted a clip of himself advising peeps about connecting with nature.

DJ Sbu has sparked a heated debate on the timeline after spirituality advice. Image: @djsbulive

Source: Instagram

The media personality told peeps to walk barefoot and hug trees if they want to connect with their spirituality. Many peeps have shared mixed reactions to his video.

While some commended his spirituality, others ridiculed him. A heated debate is currently ongoing on Twitter. Some peeps have shared snaps of themselves hugging trees and others alleged that DJ Sbu is going "crazy".

@Mzima_Lumkile wrote:

"Just hugged my 1st tree, and it felt good. Danko Dj Sbu."

@SirMartin_T commented:

"If Dj Sbu is tired of motivating us then he must just say it."

@MDIMA64526158 said:

"He doesn't just sound crazy but also looks crazy. I don't think this spiritual thing is working for him. He must bring back that Yfm, Friends Like These DJ Sbu, he made lots of sense back than."

@TheSpektatah added:

"DJ Sbu is not insane and I would like to congratulate him because his SPIRITUAL EYES have been opened. Remember, life is more spiritual than what we have or see on this planet. Most things happen in the spiritual realm before they manifest physically."

DJ Sbu embraces his hair, on path to learn about the history of Africa

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ Sbu has shared that he's on a journey to learn about the rich history of Africa. The media personality, who has been growing his natural hair for years now, revealed recently that he's on a path to enlightenment.

He reportedly expressed that his new hairy look is a reflection of the journey he has taken. He said he has learned a lot about himself since he decided to travel the path to self awareness.

According to TshisaLIVE, the former Metro FM presenter said a lot of black conscious Africans embraced their hair, just like he is currently doing.

Source: Briefly News