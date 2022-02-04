A local social media influencer has again been caught in a lie following his latest sensational claim on Mzansi's bustling timeline

Taking to his Twitter account, @Shonny_SA shared a picture of the iPhone 13 Pro Max he supposedly bought his sibling for R38 000

Online sleuths were quickly onto him and were able to pick his story apart, starting with the alleged price of the sought after device

Mzansi is side-eyeing a man infamous for putting out the most outlandish claims on the country's busy Twitter streets.

It's proving hard to believe anything that comes out of the tweep's mouth or screen, as he continues to prove himself quite the pathological liar, or so says fellow users of the social networking and microblogging platform.

A chirpy tweep is back with his latest claim. Image: @Shonny_SA

It might be worth mentioning that @Shonny_SA recently claimed to have bought his sister a VW Chico for "passing matric with a Bachelor's degree". Courtesy of a picture he shared, he has now purchased the same or another young sister an Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max 5G costing a pocket-melting R38 000.

The caption read:

"It's my younger sister's birthday today. She turns 25 without a child. I bought her an iPhone."

The tweet gathered an incredible 14 000 likes at the time of publication. Further, it was retweeted nearly 1 000 times and attracted almost 600 comments.

Netizens go on the offensive

Briefly News jumped into the comments to bring readers all the amusing and downright hilarious reactions to the post as Mzansians caught the tweep in a lie.

@Swart47321327 wrote:

"Tango 4! One influencer down, I repeat 1 influencer down. Again accused of stolen Tweets. Suspect female Bravo Graduate. Over!"

@Madisongrey said:

"Well and again there's a difference between never been pregnant and not having a child. You'll connect."

@GilbertMoela added:

"And how necessary is this 'without a child' thing. At least if you were saying 'without having sex' and who knows how many innocent souls has she aborted along her mjolo days."

