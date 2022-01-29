A Twitter user recently strode to the microblogging platform to share that he'd bought his sister a car after she passed matric

@Shonny_SA shared an image of the Volkswagen Chico, complete with a large decorative bow and balloons to outline its gift status

Netizens laughed to the moon and back as the post attracted notoriety far and wide over the tweep's wittiness and hilarity

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mzansi's frivolous social media community is in stitches over a tweep's latest stunning claim of buying someone close to him a car.

Locals will recall this is as the same Twitter user who just weeks ago caused a stir on the bird app after claiming that he bought his maid an Audi as a reward for the good service she'd put in over the years.

A Twitter user is again claiming to have bought someone a car. Image: @Shonny_SA

Source: Twitter

But, in a sudden twist, online sleuths were quickly able to establish that the pic of the car he shared was, in fact, one previously posted on Facebook by Kwesta a few years back. The rapper had bought it and gone to the dealership to collect it, but not before sharing the news with his followers on social media.

So, it came as no surprise when @Shonny_SA once again pulled the same card, leaving fellow tweeps just as sceptical as before. To top it off, the reason he outlined for making the purchase was, to say the least, simply outlandish.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"Today, I surprised my younger sister with this baby. She passed her matric with a Bachelor's degree. I'm proud," the hilarious caption read.

Anyone with a close eye, and there were many such, would notice that there is no such thing as passing matric with a Bachelor's degree. However, what is the norm is receiving a Bachelor's degree pass with possible entry to one of the country's universities.

The car itself is a white Volkswagen Chico that has been widely circulated by others, also claiming to have bought the same car. It's pictured with a large golden bow on the bonnet and several balloons covering the windscreen.

The tweep's wittiness ensured the post earned massive traction as it attracted more than 7 300 likes, over 300 retweets, and a shade above 120 comments as locals took the mickey out of him, even making sure to remind him he wasn't the first on the app to "buy" the same car.

The butt of the joke

Briefly News brings readers some of the laughable reactions below.

@flex_bw wrote:

"'Matric with a Bachelor's degree'? Hey, madoda!!"

@thakzozo said:

"So, this car was bought by so many people? Who really owns this sh*tty car?"

@ThabisoNgidi10 added:

"'She passed matric with a Bachelor's degree', ay she really deserves this car, dawg."

Source: Briefly News