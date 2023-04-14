One man had an unpleasant experience at an Absa ATM and went viral after he was posted on TikTok

The gent can be seen hyperventilating in front of the machine and two people rushed to help him

The camera footage of the incident raised concerns among TikTokkers as many speculated about what might have happened

A man fainted at an ABSA ATM and his video went viral on social media. Image: @kubsta645

A man's financial situation left him almost unconscious after he tried to withdraw money from an ABSA ATM. His video was posted by @kubsta645 after the Easter long weekend, and netizens seem convinced the man got caught in the hype and overspent.

Video of man collapsing at ATM sparks talks online

The gent was captured in the viral video lying on the ground and breathing heavily. One man next to the ATM helped him get up while a woman was fanning him with a hat.

Some TikTok users said the video was distressing and suggested that maybe he was scammed while attempting to withdraw cash.

The clip has gathered more than 166 000 views, and hundreds of people posted about their own financial problems in the viral video's comments.

Watch the video below:

SA TikTokkers comments on the incident at ABSA's ATM

@kfrankchauke1 said:

"Bank balance after a long weekend."

@edmore mentioned:

"The guy who passed straight to the ATM has no empathy, he had something to do with the scam."

@lucky_tau stated:

"If he was scammed then the two gentlemen on the atm know something."

@braseniour added:

"This gonna be a long month for most of the people, these mid-month long weekends are not ayoba."

@joesmith7007 stated:

"This could be a card scam victim who just lost his hard work savings. This guy who just walked past this victim seems to not have a bank card."

@pointofvw said:

"The fanning is killing me."

@MorwaGafela.M wrote:

"The flip-flops guy is suspect No. 1. Then the wife."

@sydwelllehaiwa posted:

"Never talk or allow a stranger to help at an ATM."

