A South African mom, @nokwandat.mkhize, shared a heartwarming TikTok video of her father and son

The clip shows the two bonding on a mattress outside, unaware that they are being filmed

Some commenters even joked about the strong bond, saying the child was the grandfathers' now

A woman showed her father and son relaxing on a mattress together. Image: @mkhize_nokwanda

A Mzansi mom captured a beautiful moment between her father and her son.

Mkhulu bonds with grandson

TikTok video by @nokwandat.mkhize shows the woman recording a video as she steps outside the house to show her father bonding with her little boy as they lay on a mattress on the floor and enjoy the fresh air.

The grandson and grandfather are seen enjoying each other's company as they chill together, unaware of the video being taken of them.

"Umkhulu nomzukulu (grandfather and grandson)," the video was captioned.

SA touched by mkhulu and his grandson

The video garnered many views and comments from netizens who were touched by the adorable moment. Some people even joked that @nokwandat.mkhize didn't have a son anymore as her father clearly had a very strong bond with her son.

user3450927533596 said:

"Wait, the day he starts creche, they will be eating school lunch packs ."

S I N A Y O replied:

"My heart breaks that I’ll never get to experience this, I lost my dad 2021 ."

Sduduzenkosi commented:

"Kuyimanje anginazo izingane zombili ezabazali uze alale nabo (I basically don't have kids. Both of them are my parents', they even sleep altogether)."

mapholoba ★ replied:

"Awunangane, angaz noma uyakubona lokho yini (You don't have a child, I don't know if you can see that)."

mohaunhlebela wrote:

This is probably the best relationship in whole world nothing compares to this bond. Even the biological fathers abali boni elidlalayo laa

@thabinkomo asked:

"This is amazing but was umkhulu wearing two different shoes?"

Keitu commented:

"I wonder what they're talking about. The baby seems invested in the conversation."

