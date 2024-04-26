The Diamonds and Dolls reality TV star Inno Morolong dragged the internet personality Babalwa Mneno

This came after Mneno kept on trashing and calling out Inno Morolong on her Instagram stories

Inno's boxing match was also cancelled due to Babalwa's abuse allegations and complaints

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Reality TV star Inno Morolong came for the internet personality Babalwa Mneno. Image: @innomorolong, @blackbarbielish

Source: Instagram

Mara, slay queens and drama! It seems like the catfight between influencers Inno Morolong and Babalawa "Blackbarbielish" Mneno is far from being over as they constantly drag each other names into the mud.

Inno Morolong drags Babalwa Mneno

As usual, Babalwa and Inno came for each other once again on social media. Recently, Inno Morolong dragged the internet personality in her recent live Instagram video. This came after Mneno accused the Diamond and Dolls star of abuse, causing her boxing fight with Ashleigh Ogle to be cancelled.

In the video, Morolong ranted about how disrespectful Mneno is and how she constantly talks about her on her socials when she doesn't.

A Twitter (X) user @izidabazabantu posted the video of Morolong's rant on their timeline and wrote:

"Inno Morolong comes for Babalwa Mneno. Jelly Babie #RHODurban Ayanda LOCK HIM UP Ameigh Tyla Themba Ntsiki."

Controversial activist Ntsiki Mazwai responded to the tweet and said:

"Guys I have a confession to make. I love Inno Morolong she is so messy."

See the post below:

Inno Morolong gets candid about challenges she is facing ahead of boxing match

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that media personality and reality TV star Inno Morolong is gearing up for her highly anticipated boxing match against rapper Da LES' ex-girlfriend Ashleigh Ogle. The reality TV star recently opened up about her workout routine and some of the challenges she has been facing.

Controversial South African reality TV star Inno Morolong is getting ready to fight Ashleigh Olge. The star revealed that she has been training twice a day for the upcoming match, which will take place at the inaugural Mandela African Boxing Cup, hosted by President Ramaphosa's son, Tumelo Ramaphosa.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News