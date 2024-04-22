Inno Morolong's highly anticipated boxing match against Ashleigh Ogle was cancelled due to abuse allegations and complaints

Babalwa 'Barbilicious' Mneno raised concerns about the fairness of the match, citing Morolong's close relationship with Tumelo Ramaphosa and accusations of abuse

Tumelo Ramaphosa confirmed the cancellation and announced that Cassandra Le Roux would replace Morolong in the match

Yho! A lot happened in the days before Inno Morolong's highly anticipated fight against Ashleigh Ogle. From Inno's Instagram account being suspended to her finally being dropped from the match.

Tumelo Ramaphosa cancelled Inno Morolong's fight due to allegations. Image: @ramaphosatumelo and @innomorolong

Inno Morolong's boxing match allegedly cancelled due to abuse allegations

Everyone was looking forward to seeing Diamond & Dolls star Inno Morolong taking on Ashleigh Ogle in the much-awaited celebrity boxing match organised by President Ramaphosa's son Tumelo Ramaphosa.

According to ZiMoja, the match was cancelled because there were too many complaints against Inno Morolong. Per the publication, Babalwa 'Barbilicious' Mneno raised concerns when she noted that the match would be unfair to Ashleigh because of Inno Morolong and Tumelo's close relationship.

She revealed that Inno and Ramaphosa are very close because Morolong organised a girlfriend for him. She said Eva Modika is currently dating Tumelo because of Inno Morolong. Babalwa also accused Morolong of abuse.

"Barbilicious really caused a mess. She made Tumelo panic and worry about associating his brand with someone who is being labelled a bully."

Tumelo Ramaphosa releases statement about Inno's fight

Taking to social media, Tumelo Ramaphosa issued a statement confirming the reports about Inno Morolong. He revealed that the socialite had been replaced by MMAF All-African 2018 Flyweight Champion, Cassandra Le Roux due to unforeseen circumstances. Part of the statement read:

"On behalf of Studex Celebrity Boxing, We would like to confirm on record that influencer and YouTuber, Inno Morolong will no longer be participating in the celebrity boxing match taking place at the Durban ICC on 21 April."

Inno Morolong gets candid about challenges she is facing ahead of boxing match

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that media personality Inno Morolong is gearing up for her highly anticipated boxing match against rapper Da LES' ex-girlfriend Ashleigh Ogle. The reality TV star recently opened up about her workout routine and some of the challenges she has been facing.

Controversial South African reality TV star Inno Morolong is getting ready to fight Ashleigh Olge. The star revealed that she has been training twice a day for the upcoming match, which will take place at the inaugural Mandela African Boxing Cup, hosted by President Ramaphosa's son, Tumelo Ramaphosa.

