Tumelo Ramaphosa has challenged rapper Cassper Nyovest to a boxing match in an upcoming celebrity tournament,

The tournament, organised by IBA, AFBC, and SANABO, will feature over 450 boxers in various weight categories, and Tumelo has specifically called out Cassper Nyovest

Cassper Nyovest has been known for his celebrity boxing matches in the past, including bouts against Slik Talk, Naak Musiq, and Priddy Ugly

President Ramaphosa's son Tumelo has reportedly challenged award-winning rapper Cassper Nyovest to a boxing match in the upcoming celebrity boxing tournament. The businessman recently revealed that his company partnered with the organisers of the event.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s son Tumelo Ramaphosa has challenged Cassper Nyovest to a boxing match. Image: @ramaphosatumelo and @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Tumelo Ramaphosa challenges Cassper Nyovest to a fight

Cyril Ramaphosa's youngest son Tumelo Ramaphosa has allegedly offered to enter the ring against rapper Cassper Nyovest. According to The South African, Tumelo announced that his company Studex Group has partnered with the International Boxing Association for the Mandela African Boxing Cup.

He noted that over 450 boxers will go against each other in the highly-anticipated event scheduled for 15 to 21 April at the Durban International Convention Centre. Per the publication, Tumelo said he is ready to fight the Tito Mboweni hitmaker. He said:

"Cassper, I challenge you and I am calling you out to come and fight Njilo."

IBA, the African Boxing Confederation (AFBC), and the South African Boxing Organisation (SANABO) are reportedly organizing the competition. It is reported that the boxing event will include 12 women's and 13 men's weight categories.

Why is Tumelo Ramaphosa challenging Cassper Nyovest?

Cassper Nyovest has been showing interest in the world of boxing and has been credited for reviving the sport in Mzansi, thanks to his celebrity boxing matches that made headlines a few years back.

The star started the idea when he challenged his nemesis, the late AKA to a boxing match. One thing led to another and he ended up fighting with Slik Talk and defeated him. Cassper later challenged musician and actor Naak Musiq to a match and he was defeated. He also fought against Priddy Ugly and knocked him out in the first round.

