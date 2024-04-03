Cassper Nyovest is nominated for this year's Metro FM Music Awards 2024, and he is campaigning to win

The rapper is nominated for Best Hip Hop for his hit song 018 featuring rapper Maglera Doe Boy

Nyovest admitted that he has not campaigned to win an award in a while, but he wishes to walk away with this one

Rapper Cassper Nyovest is one of the nominees at this year's hotly contested Metro FM Music Awards.

Cassper Nyovest has been nominated for Best Hip Hop at the Metro FM Music Awards 2024. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Cassper asks fans to vote for him

On his X account, Cassper Nyovest shared his excitement for being nominated under the Best Hip Hop category.

The rapper expressed his eagerness to win this award as he is up against some tough contenders at the Metro FM Music Awards 2024.

His hit song 018 featuring rapper Maglera Doe Boy is from his 2023 album Solomon. Nyovest shared that he has not campaigned to win an award for some time now.

"I haven’t campaigned for an award in very long [time]. I would love to win this. If you see it fit, TEAM Nyovest, please Vote!!!"

Rappers Cassper is up against

At the award ceremony, Cassper Nyovest will be contending against some big names in the industry, including Nasty C for his song Prosper In Peace ft Benny The Butcher, Khuli Chana for Khuliyano, Da LES for song Solo ft Manu World Star, Gemini Major & Navio and lastly A-Reece for his song Ving Rhames.

The event will be taking place in Mpumalanga on 27 April 2024, and the winner will win a cool cash prize of R50 000.

Fans pledge support to Cassper Nyovest

His fans have supported Cassper Nyovest in his request, and some have even stated that they will vote.

@sipelelecakwebe shared:

"We're on it."

@tshepo_maphepha said:

"We will vote for you, my boy."

@asibabalile gushed:

"We will vote for you, you deserve it."

@PromigoLucadow replied:

"Consider it done nyovero. Jesus Christ is on our side."

Cash prizes announced for winners at the Metros

In a previous report from Briefly News, Metro FM Awards have returned this year and will be taking place in Mpumalanga on 27 April 2024. The nominee announcement ceremony took place on 27 March, and they also made an epic report.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela reported that winners will be walking away with a R50 000 cash prize.

