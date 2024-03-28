Mbuso Khoza's album Ifa Lomkhono has been nominated at the upcoming Metro FM Awards 2024

The former Umkhokha: The Curse actor was nominated for the Best Jazz Album, and he said he felt honoured

South Africans on social media have vowed to vote for him after pledging their support for the star

Actor Mbuso Khoza is a Metro FM Awards nominee. This massive achievement was celebrated among his fans.

Mbuso Khoza’s album ‘Ifa Lomkhono’ is up for a Metro FM Award. Image: @mbuso.khoza

Source: Instagram

Mbuso Khoza celebrates Metro FM nods

Mbuso Khoza took to social media to celebrate his album Ifa Lomkhono being nominated at the Metro FM Awards 2024.

The former Umkhokha: The Curse actor is up for the Best Jazz Album. Expressing his excitement, the star said he felt honoured.

"I’ve just received the news that IFA LOMKHONO has been nominated for the best Jazz album what an honour."

Mzansi vows to vote to Mbuso Khoza

The actor has the backing of many South Africans who have vowed to vote for him.

myntombi said:

"I'm done voting. All the best Mkhathini."

sboh.dlamini congratulated:

"Halala Mkhathini."

snavi_sto:

"I just voted for the album. Please, guys, lets vote."

karabo_sharon2:

"Definitely voting."

ijaduleafrika urged:

"Moya WaseNdulo, we are so proud. Thank you to the band and production team. Let’s bring this one home."

nduduzomakhathini shared:

"So well deserved."

couco_sibisi said:

"Congratulations baba this is yours."

Mandyjie added:

"He is my fave, but I'll start voting next week. McJunior got me on chokehold."

desireemav mentioned:

"Let’s vote for him. He deserves it really."

Mbuso Khoza praised for soundtrack on Shaka iLembe theme song

In a previous report from Briefly News, South Africans praised talented singer and performer Mbuso Khoza for his unmatched talents in acting and singing.

Viewers said that Khoza went all out on the Shaka iLembe songs, especially Ungowamakhosi. A lot of people shared opposing thoughts; however, they all agreed that Mbuso Khoza deserves his flowers and more recognition for his efforts.

A statement by Sol Phenduka said, "We don’t celebrate Mbuso Khoza enough as a country, I think," opened the floor to numerous praises.

