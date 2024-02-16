Mbuso Khoza is leaving the telenovela Umkhokha: The Curse , where he played Babu Maphalala, to focus on his podcast Ndabezitha

Popular South African actor Mbuso Khoza is bowing out from the popular telenovela Umkhokha: The Curse. The star who has been hailed for his talent said he wants to focus on other avenues.

Mbuso Khoza exits Umkhokha: The Curse

Mbuso Khoza has left Umkhokha: The Curse. The star who played the role of Babu Maphalala shared the devastating news with his fans and followers on social media. He said he is grateful for the opportunity to play the role. He also gave a special shoutout to the legendary playwright Duma Ndlovu for the role. He wrote:

"I keep getting messages about my role as Maphalala almost every day, I thought I should make it easier for everyone following the work that I do, like any other job you get a contract for a certain period this is to say the contract I signed has ended and it has been a great journey for my growth as an artist.

"I’m grateful to Dr Duma Ndlovu for such an astounding opportunity in my wildest dreams I never imagined myself being on TV especially acting with that being said I felt it’s important I take a moment and engage you on this. I’m looking forward to new opportunities as I remain grateful and hardworking "

Mbuso Khoza wants to focus on his podcast

The vocalist is reportedly leaving the soapie to focus more on his podcast Ndabezitha is set to discuss cultural issues affecting mostly the Zulu nation. Speaking in another post, Khoza said his time on Umkhokha revived his career as a vocalist. He added:

"Muzi kaMsuthu it has been really great I absolutely regret nothing spending time on UMkhokha has been indeed life-changing it has revived my brand as a vocalist I’m happy that to count it as one of my favourite blessings Kwande "

