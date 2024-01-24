Mzansi praised actor Nay Maps for his role in the telenovela Umkhokha: The Curse

Fans said the talented star is killing the role of Spamandla Mthembu

Fans and critics engaged in a heated discussion about his performance on the show

South Africans have headed to social media to shower popular actor Nay Maps with praise for killing his role in the telenovela Umkhokha: The Curse.

Nay Maps hailed for his acting skills

Nay Maps has been gracing our television screens and giving us his all in the famous telenovela Umkhokha: The Curse. The show has been charting social media trends and hogging headlines as fans share their thoughts on the star-studded cast and intriguing storyline.

Taking to his page on X, popular entertainment commentator Jabulani Macdonald gave Nay Maps his flowers for his portrayal of Sphamandla Mthembu. His appreciation post praised the actor for killing the role. The post read:

"#UmkhokhaTheCurse This is an appreciation post to Nay Maps for killing his character as Sphamandla Mthembu "

Mzansi weighs in on the post

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the post. Unfortunately, not everyone agreed that Nay Maps is nailing his role, some said the actor is boring and his character should be killed off.

@Unsta_gq commented:

"I don’t know how to explain it but it feels like he was called to play this role. I don’t think anybody else can do it justice."

@bRoWnsKinfRrieN said:

"He is boring. He has no depth. Watching him is so draining. Just give us Khulekani."

@Sneza_Mkhize wrote:

"Aybo, just a few months back you were calling him ibhatinti! "

@Cellydhl added:

"Like …. Am sure maybe when he watches himself uba in disbelief."

Umkhokha: The Curse renewed for 2nd season

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi's most-watched telenovela has some great news for their viewers, and this came after the whole drama of one of their cast members Kini Shandu who is facing disciplinary after his distateful comments.

It has been confirmed that Umkhokha: The Curse is not going anywhere, as it has been renewed for a second season. The news was shared by entertainment commentator, Jabu Macdonald on his X, formerly Twitter, page recently.

