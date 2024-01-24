Controversial radio personality Ngizwe Mchunu was attacked by a group of men

The radio host was seen on video trying to fight back at the men who violently disrupted him in Durban

Many netizens felt that this attack was staged, just like how Nhlanhla Lux staged his 'bombing.'

Some men in Durban attacked Ngizwe Mchunu. Image: @ngizweonline

Source: Instagram

Controversial radio host Ngizwe Mchunu can't seem to stay out of trouble, and recently the star made headlines after a violent video of him and other men was shared on social media. This is after the star claimed that Julius Malema wanted him to join the EFF.

A group of men attack Julius Malema

Ngizwe Mchunu trended in social media recently after him being warned by the King of the Zulu nation, King Misuzulu, to stay away from the EFF and its president Julius.

The controversial Mchunu was seen on video being attacked by a group of men in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, recently. The star also tried to fight back but failed. A Twitter (X) user @ZANewsFlash posted the clip on his social media page and captioned it:

"WATCH: Another video showing the scuffle that disrupted the press conference by Ngizwe Mchunu in Durban today. Mchunu is seen in the video trying to fight back."

See the post below:

Netizens suspect the attack was staged

Shortly after the video was shared on social media, many netizens suspected that this attack was staged just like Nhlanhla Lux. See some of the comments below:

@reaschwarz said:

"What in the lokshin bioskop is this."

@sbo_nelou wrote:

"Terrible acting tjeses."

@ntsike_ngubane shared:

"Those mapharas can't act, they must pay back Ngizwe's money."

@kaMalambule tweeted:

"This was staged. There’s no ways amajita will walk in just to push cameras and say ‘hey wena’."

@i_speakit commented:

"You can’t seek attention like this! This is embarrassing."

@SandileKaMsibi responded:

"This attack on Ngizwe Mchunu looks Staged, He could be pulling a Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini ."

@ThuthukaZee mentioned:

"Ngizwe just pulled a Nhlanhla lux on us."

@Nkunzimalanga01 replied:

"Definitely staged. So the attackers left the recording machine (camera) untouched and went for the table? Terrible!"

Amabutho supports Ngizwe

In a previous report from Briefly News, Ngizwe Mchunu went to court for the July Unrest incitement charges and brought Amabutho along with him.

Even during his recent address, he was seated next to one of the group members, proving their support for him.

