Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune's wife Sphelele Makhunga penned a sweet note upon his return to action

Khune made a heroic return at the MTN8 quarter-finals on Sunday, 28 August following a long break of several months

The former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper's No 1 fan, his wife Sphe, took to social media to cheer hubby on as he showed off his skills on the field

Kazier Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune returned to the field in the MTN 8 series, and his wife, Sphelele Makhunga, served couple goals as she raved about him. Images: Steve Haag / @Laaylaymak7

Kaizer Chiefs’ goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune’s wife, the gorgeous Sphelele Makhunga, celebrated her husband’s skills on the field on Sunday, 28 August. According to TimesLIVE, this follows his stellar performance after being out of action for several months.

Sphe was obviously very impressed with her husband as she went to Twitter to show her appreciation:

"It can only be God, hubby."

Khune had a great game that saw him saving two penalties against Stellenbosch FC at the Danie Craven Stadium, helping his team to go through to the semifinals with an aggregate 4-3 win on Sunday, 28 August.

Not to be outdone, Khune tweeted back:

"Thank you very much, Wifey. We keep pushing strong."

Ahhhh… so sweet.

Take a look at some of the hype on social media:

@d_masetla said:

"Thank you our 1st lady to always stood by him and gives him courage ❤ Siyabonga Sisi."

@Koketso_Marokhu commented:

"You are doing a good job too at home. Mentally and physically. Your support is recognised and the routines works do help. Keep up the good work over there!"

@Mphele_ said:

"We are happy for your husband. Hopefully today game will have impact on his confidence."

@Risky_is_back said:

"He came through for us! Kiss him for us."

@Cellular_jnr commented:

"Thank you for keeping him fit and giving him the confidence! We love you Makoti wethu!"

Khune and Sphe serve fitness couple goals

Previously, Briefly News reported on Itumeleng Khune and his wife serving fitness couple goals.

Fans are living for the energy that Itu and Sphe are serving. Seeing them blossom and grow closer and stronger is all their loyal fans have ever wanted. This power couple is delivering!

@freezz_n said:

“You are a very supportive wifebig up to you ❤️”

@zakhona_zee4 commented:

“One thing about you, strength you are so strong and fit you killing it!”

Source: Briefly News