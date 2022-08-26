Sphelele Makhunga took to social media with a clip of her and Itumeleng Khune working out together

The spicy fitness clip showed that Sphe and Itu are a unit who do everything together, making sure they support one another always

Fans love that Sphe and Itu work out together and that they share these awesome and inspiring moments

Itumeleng Khune's wifey, Sphelele Makhunga, shared a spicy clip of her and her man working on their fitness. This power couple is a Mzansi fave and for so many reasons.

Itumeleng Khune and Sphelele Makhunga are couple goals and Mzansi loves seeing them slay together. Image: Instagram / @laaylaymak

There is a saying that goes: a couple who works out together, stays together… and this might be one of the secrets to Itu and Sphe’s blossoming marriage.

Taking to Instagram after a good sweat, Sphe shared some highlights from her and hubs work out. These two are dynamite, especially Sphe!

“Fitness is like a relationship, you can’t cheat on it and expect it to work.

“[Not me freestyling my burpees chileee and my outfit wasn’t for today’s session but we killed it and had fun ]… @blckvreka_”

Loyal fans gush over the power couples work-out clip

Fans are living for the energy that Itu and Sphe are serving. Seeing them blossom and grow closer and stronger is all their loyal fans have ever wanted. This power couple is delivering!

Take a look at some of the hype:

@andile1 said:

“Winning team”

@ms_fukweni said:

“This is beautiful mama❤️❤️❤️ God bless you ”

@freezz_n said:

“You are a very supportive wifebig up to you ❤️”

@zakhona_zee4 said:

“One thing about you, strength you are so strong and fit you killing it!”

Itu Khune’s hot wifey Sphelele Makhunga spends her day on a playdate with their adorable daughters

In related news, Briefly News reported that Itumeleng Khune's wifey, Sphelele Makhunga, had a little girls' day with her favorite little humans.

The cute toddlers, Zenande and Ziyanda, were out loving the fresh air from the playdate with their gorgeous mom.

@Laaylaymak7 posted pictures on her Twitter page of her tiny tots playing in what seemed to be a public playground area at a mall. She, on the other hand, was taking hot snaps for her IG in front of her mommy Mercedes and plugging her followers on a refreshing cocktail.

