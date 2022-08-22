Itumeleng Khune's hot wifey flexed on her socials by sharing pictures of her spending some quality time with her besties

@Laaylaymak7 spent her afternoon showing off her hot mommy outfit and her adorable daughters

Sphelele Makhunga's social media followers left wonderful comments hyping up the famous soccer star's wife

Itumeleng Khune's wifey, Sphelele Makhunga, had a little girls' day with her favorite little humans.

Itumeleng Khune's wife spent the afternoon out with her daughters. Image: @Laaylaymak7/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The cute toddlers, Zenande and Ziyanda, were out loving the fresh air from the playdate with their gorgeous mom.

@Laaylaymak7 posted pictures on her Twitter page of her tiny tots playing in what seemed to be a public playground area at a mall. She, on the other hand, was taking hot snaps for her IG in front of her mommy Mercedes and plugging her followers on a refreshing cocktail.

In a caption, she wrote:

"Play day with my best friends."

Take a look at some of the social media reactions to the adorable outing:

nkuleh_madlala commented:

"Yummy mummy❤️"

angel_ma_bontle said:

"Mommy wa the girls❤️"

petersibongiseni replied:

"My fave mommy and her girls❤️"

ningz9962 reacted:

"Body fitness "

