A woman on TikTok posted her newly made-up and controversial version of a Methodist church hymn

Olwethu Mahlasela sang her Xhosa lyrics, throwing shade at people in Mzansi who buy high-end clothing on credit

Peeps on @olwethumahlasela0's social media were entertained by the shady singer's remixed religious song

A TikTok user's sense of humour had socials giggling at her foolishly changing lyrics to a well-respected religious song.

Olwethu Mahlasela remixed the 'Umbhedesho' hymn with shady lyrics. Image: olwethumahlasela0/TikTok

Olwethu Mahlasela's remixed version of the Umbedesho (adoration prayer) Methodist Church song was nothing short of creative pure shade.

In the song, which was originally created to be joyous, olwethumahlasela0's controversial version sang about people who buy expensive clothing brands that are out of their budgets. The TikTokker sang her heart out that she used to believe that people who owned pricey clothes and things had a lot of money, but to her surprise, they bought their things on credit.

The comical singer referred to people who buy clothes from Sportscene and take about 75 months to pay off their debt.

olwethumahlasela0's TikTok followers and viewers of the video were totally surprised and amused by her lyrics and overall performance. Some pointed out the sarcasm in her pouring her Dorito's chips into a Pringles container. Others laughed at the exaggerated amount that the remixed song said it took people to pay off their credit.

One of the comments read:

“Wow, the pressure is getting worse."

Take a look at some of the other reactions from viewers who watched olwethumahlasela0's song:

Welile Gueia commented:

"Umbhedesho is back sisi❤️❤️"

userNomiebaetiktok.com/@user11 said:

"You made my day!"

Mpiloh MaDumakude Ny replied:

"As for the Doritos in the Pringles container..."

Andiswa_Pearl commented:

"75 months wonke."

sickoor reacted:

"I'm so dead."

