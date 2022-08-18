Flamboyant businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize has been labelled the best boss after a video of her women's soccer team, Royal AM, being pampered went viral

To mark women's month and celebrate their overall success, the Royal AM ladies were treated to a spa day at the Royal AM salon

Videos show the soccer stars having hair touch-ups, manicures and pedicures and massages to relax their muscles

Royal AM ladies were in for a treat from their boss Shauwn 'MaMkhize' Mkhize, who spoiled them with a fully paid-for pamper day at the Royal AM saloon in Durban.

MaMkhize was praised after a video of Royal AM ladies being pampered went viral. Image: @kwa_mamkhize.

Source: Instagram

Videos making rounds on social media shows the ladies having massages, manicures, pedicures and their hair being neatly done.

MaMkhize said the special treatment was to celebrate her girls during Women's Month. According to ZAlebs, the flamboyant businesswoman said the pamper session was also to prepare the ladies for their next game. She also stressed the point that it's important for the soccer players to look good because it will make them feel good. She wrote:

"Royal AM Ladies x World Sports Betting Mini Pamper Day ⭐️. It’s Women’s Month, and what better way to get the ladies prepared for the next game than a mini pamper session @royalamsalon. ‍♀️ Akere we have to make sure that the Royal AM Ladies feel and look good at all times. "

Shauwn Mkhize's followers praised her for being a thoughtful boss. Many said the employers should take a leaf out of her book.

@thenjiwecomedy said:

"This is nice."

@leratokhash_musiq wrote:

"I love how you empower and promote your daughter in law. Beautiful."

@debbiemthim noted:

"One thing about Tamia unesizotha."

