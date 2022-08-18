A popular TikTok couple participated in an Amapiano dance challenge on their socials and had a wonderful time doing it

The lovely duo made the trending dance their own with their affectionate ways and followers were all for it

Social media was entertained by the moves and wished that they had a cool best friend to call hubby, as @koyokoyo131 had to jump into the fun too

A lovely couple on TikTok was not about to miss out on the trending robot challenge based on Mzansi musician Robot Boi's song, Salary Salary. @koyokoyoshared the video on socials for the world to judge theit offering.

A TikTok couple rocking the robot challenge had socials gushing over them. Image:@KoyoKoyo@131/TikTok

In the 13-second clip, the couple can be seen enjoying themselves and repeatedly busting moves from the robot dance and then coming closer together to share a loving kiss.

Their social media channel of about 67K followers had not seen their version of the dance challenge yet but were familiar with their public display of love and affection. They shared that they enjoyed every second of the clip.

In absolute adoration, one of the comments read:

"l wish that l could marry my best friend."

The video attracted over 106K likes and @Koyokoyo131 used the caption #TikTokSouthAfrica to gain traction.

Queen Musapitso commented:

"Oh this is so cute! I'm going to do it with my bae."

vinasnath said:

"Oh wow, kere couple goals!"

user91356302940 replied:

"Beautiful, man."

Clemuda responded:

"l wish that l could marry my best friend..."

Pulane Modimoeng commented:

"Best robot challenge ever!"

Adorable schoolgirl wins SA's hearts with Amapiano robot dance challenge

In a related story, Briefly News reported on an energetic young girl who knows how to move to the Amapiano robot challenge.

Some people may have to practice in front of the mirror before showing off their skills on the dance floor, but it all comes naturally for one little hun named Buhle.

Performing her robot dance challenge routine on what looks to be a school's sports field, the young learner's books are out of sight as she breaks down the dance moves effortlessly to the famous Amapiano track, Salary, Salary. The song was released in April this year and features Mellow & Sleazy, Shaun MusiQ and F Teearse & Soul.

The dance might look simple, but many people have failed to cause the kind of reaction Buhle created on the SA Vibes social media page.

