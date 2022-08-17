Tshepi Vundla had the social media streets buzzing after they spotted a fancy ring she was wearing on her ring finger

The media personality's love affair with music producer and Idols SA judge JR has been under scrutiny from fans

Many have been saying it is high time for the pair, who have been dating for 12 years with two beautiful babies, to tie the knot

Tshepi Vundla has the streets convinced that her boyfriend of many years, JR Bogopa, finally went down on one knee and proposed to her.

Fans are speculating that Tshepi Vundla and JR are engaged. Image: @tshepivundla.

Source: Instagram

Peeps have been waiting for years for their favourite couple to walk down the aisle and it seems their prayers have finally been answered.

According to ZAlebs, the pair never made an official announcement but Tshepi got the rumour mill spinning when she shared a picture showing a huge rock on her ring finger on Instagram.

Controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula also shared a collage of Tshepi and JR Bogopa's snaps on his Twitter page and announced that the couple who share two children were finally engaged to be married. He tweeted:

"Tshepi Vundla reveals that she's finally engaged to her boyfriend of 12 years JR."

The post sent social media into a frenzy as fans celebrated the news.

@stronges_tsoul said:

"Chances of divorce are less here these people are practically married the only thing left is the paper they know each other in and out shame."

@Ngqayimbana91 commented:

"Let's just say thank you to IdolsSA for giving him the gig, Finally."

Source: Briefly News