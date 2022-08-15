Nadia Nakai and AKA are painting timelines red with their loved-up snaps and videos from their blossoming relationship

The rappers recently headed to social media to share a sweet video from their romantic dinner date

The meals they enjoyed and the big tip that the Supa Mega left for the waiters got peeps talking

There's no denying that AKA and Nadia Nakai are the latest power couple in Mzansi. The rappers have been keeping their fans and followers up to date on their blossoming romance with their constant posts on social media.

Nadia Nakai shared a cute video from her dinner date with AKA on her social media pages.

Source: Instagram

Nadia Nakai recently posted a commentary video detailing how they went out to unwind and relax with her boo AKA.

In the Instagram video, the Naaa Meean rapper explained that they went to a fancy taste kitchen and tasted almost everything on the menu. Nadia Nakai also spoke about how the Supa Mega left a big tip for the waiters. She wrote:

"Went to the Taste Kitchen in Rosebank! Lol! & here’s another voice-over commentary video!"

Fans flocked to the award-winning rapper's timeline to share their thoughts on the sweet video.

@kikkybadass said:

"commentary got me in stitches."

@natashagalkina commented:

" gorgeous ."

@thechunky_tee added:

"Your voiceovers are always a vibe neh."

@simphiiwe noted:

"3K for ama dot dot ."

@palesa_mchudu wrote:

"This is how you narrate food ."

@vincent_spark1 said:

"Sounds like commercial on the Tv!"

