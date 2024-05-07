The ANC’s Tokyo Sexwale said the party was burning, and the party's veterans have stepped up to douse the flames

Sexwale was one of a string of heavy-hitters who stepped up to campaign for the party in the final weeks before the 29 May 2024 General Election

The former leader said the ANC wants to reconstruct the country by putting people in power who understand the party's basic policies

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered politics and current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

Tokyo Sexwale was one of the ANC vets participating in door-to-door campaigns before the 29 May 2024 General Election. Images: Philipp Schmidli and Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

The ANC’s Tokyo Sexwale said the party was ablaze, and its veterans have stepped up to quell the flames.

Tokyo Sexwale promises renewal

The former Gauteng Premier spoke to the media on the sidelines of the party’s door-to-door Election campaign in Katlehong, Johannesburg, on 7 May 2024.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Sexwale was one of a string of heavy-hitters who stepped up to campaign for the party in the final weeks before the 29 May 2024 General Election. Former leaders who’ve taken the call include Mbeki, David Mabuza, and Kgalema Motlanthe.

According to SABC News, Sexwale said the ANC was threatened by numerous things the party had done wrong.

An EWN report said the former leader stated that they wanted to renew the ANC and reconstruct the country by putting people in power who understand the party's basic policies.

Citizens unmoved by Tokyo Sexwale’s words

Sexwale’s comments didn’t convince many netizens.

@EFF_Parklands asked:

“What happened to the billions the old man claimed we have as a country for free education?”

@RudzaniMudau13 added:

“Say whatever u want they are out to protect their legacy anyone can do that as simple as ABC ”

@tshepo4hope1 predicted:

“This year's elections will be like the 1994 where everybody wanted to get rid of NP.”

@MafambaT said:

“Codesa beneficiaries will do all they can to protect the status core.”

@BVAfrica commented:

“ supporting a corrupt party? NO Tokyo!!”

ANC postpones Jacob Zuma's disciplinary hearing

Briefly News reported that the ANC postponed Jacob Zuma's hearing over security.

A letter addressed to the National Disciplinary Committee (NDC) chairperson Ralph Mgijim said the new date would be chosen after the elections.

The ruling party charged the former president with contravening the party's constitution by embracing the MK Party.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News