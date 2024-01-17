ANC veterans' families reject Zuma and MK party visits, condemning the use of stalwarts for political opportunism

Zuma's planned campaign in Limpopo, featuring visits to Chabane and Malada's burial sites in Xikundu village and Venda, faced rejection

Families and foundations of both individuals distance themselves from visits, disavowing any ties to the newly formed MK party

Families of ANC veterans refuse visits from Jacob Zuma and the MK party, denouncing the use of stalwarts in political opportunism.

A circulated poster revealed Zuma's campaign in Limpopo, including visits to the burial sites of Collins Chabane and Peter 'Dambuza' Malada in Xikundu village and Venda, met with rejection.

According to TimesLIVE, despite the plans, the families and foundations of both individuals have distanced themselves from the visits, disavowing any association with the newly established MK party.

Zuma exploiting ANC

The Collins Chabane Foundation criticised Zuma and the MK party for what they see as exploiting graves, disturbing resting souls, seeking votes, and reviving tarnished careers.

Chabane, a cabinet minister under Zuma who tragically died in a car crash in 2015, is remembered for rejecting careerism and selling out. The family finds the planned visit insensitive, asserting that it tramples on his spirit.

The Collins Chabane Foundation expects the ANC and Umkhonto we Sizwe to protect and honour Chabane's name, criticising any exploitation of his sacrifice for personal gain.

Similarly, Malada's family expresses concern over the announced visit.

Mzansi backs Zuma

Newcastle Gay posted:

"Jacob Zuma made a mistake by denouncing the ANC. He should have just said he won't campaign for the ANC and kept his silence just like Thabo Mbeki."

Ally Skhosana mentioned:

"Here they go again. This is so lame and predictable."

Mthiyonke Absalom Luthuli expressed:

"The media is not the reflection of reality, Mbeki and cousin Bab Moeletsi and other prominent senior members have rejected the ANC but the media says nothing about them. They only focus on Zuma."

IEC: Jacob Zuma barred from 2024 presidency due to criminal record

Previously, Briefly News reported that former South African president Jacob Zuma's followers were disappointed when they discovered he could not run for president during the 2024 general elections.

This is because his criminal record prevents him from running as president of the country after Zuma went viral for asking a church congregation to pray for his return to the presidential seat.

