Jacob Zuma made a verbal slip at an MK Party branch launch in Nkandla, encouraging support for the ruling party by mistake

The former president publicly announced his decision to abstain from voting or campaigning for the ANC in the 2024 national elections.

Despite the ANC leadership claiming Zuma's announcement signals his departure, the former president insists he remains a party member

Jacob Zuma made a mistake urging the crowd at the MK Party branch launch in Nkandla to vote for the ANC. Image: Gallo Images

Former President Jacob Zuma made a verbal slip, mistakenly urging a crowd to support the ruling party during the launch of an Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK) Party branch in Nkandla.

“His heart is still with the ANC.”

According to SowetanLive, in December last year, the former president publicly declared his decision not to vote or campaign for the ANC in the 2024 national elections. Instead, he supported the new entrant on the scene, the MK Party.

"I've made a firm decision to vote for the Umkhonto we Sizwe party in 2024. I cannot and will not advocate for President Cyril Ramaphosa's ANC. It goes against the principles of the ANC I joined, and campaigning for it would be a betrayal."

While the ANC leadership asserts that Zuma's public announcement signifies his departure from the party, the former president maintains that he is still a member of the party.

ANC's majority hopes challenged by Zuma's popularity

According to Bloomberg, Former President Jacob Zuma's popularity jeopardises the ruling African National Congress's chances of maintaining a majority in the upcoming election, according to the Social Research Foundation.

"In KwaZulu-Natal, Zuma's popularity surpasses Ramaphosa's by a factor of ten."

Mzansi noted that Zuma will still be with ANC

Zuma's recent mistake triggered discussions on social media, stating that his heart is with the ANC.

"Jacob Zuma corrected himself and besides he's been ANC for so many years MK is here to stay."

"When he said vote Anc he meant real ANC."

Jacob Zuma: A persistent challenge for the ANC

Previously, Briefly News reported that as the nation prepares for upcoming elections, speculation swirls around the MK party. Former President Zuma declared his support for the party while maintaining ANC membership. The ANC is still considering the matter, and Treasurer-General Gwen Ramokgopa asserts that those not committed to renewal have the right to depart.

