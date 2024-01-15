Analysts observe increasing unease within the ANC about the MK party's potential impact in the lead-up to the 2024 elections

Zuma's public announcement not to vote for the ANC in the upcoming election adds to the party's concerns

Dr Ebrahim Harvey warns of the ANC's threat from the growing influence of the MK party

Analysts note rising ANC concerns over the potential influence of the MK party in the 2024 elections. Image: Gallo Images

Political analysts indicated a rising unease within the African National Congress (ANC) regarding the potential influence of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party in the run-up to the 2024 elections.

The MK party, notably endorsed by former President Jacob Zuma in December, has been gaining substantial momentum.

Zuma publicly announced his decision not to vote for the ANC in the upcoming election, further contributing to the ANC's concerns.

Political Analyst weighs in

Political analyst Dr. Ebrahim Harvey asserts that the ANC faces a threat due to the rise of the MK party.

"The ANC leadership is losing sleep over the MK party and its potential influence. This party has garnered significant attention, not just in KZN. I believe it will make a substantial impact in the polls, particularly in KZN if not nationally.

The ANC and the nation are facing an unprecedented crisis, and the ruling party must be held responsible for it."

Speaking to SABC News, Dr Harvey proposes that ANC MP Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma's retirement from Parliament could be linked to her perception of corruption within the ANC. He speculates that she might opt to support a different party in the upcoming elections.

Mzansi backs the MK Party

ANCYL President criticised Zuma's backing of MK Party ahead of elections

Previously, Briefly News reported that ANC Youth League (ANCYL) President Collen Malatji strongly criticizes former President Jacob Zuma for undermining the ruling party in the upcoming elections. Zuma recently declared his support for the newly registered uMkhonto weSizwe party over the ANC.

Addressing a party event in Mpumalanga, Malatji emphasised that Zuma's actions have tarnished the ANC's reputation more than any other party president.

