Steven Bauer: Spouse, age, net worth, career & biography

Steven Bauer instantly comes to mind when thinking of the iconic films Scarface, Breaking Bad, and Ray Donovan. With a remarkable career spanning decades, his life continues to fascinate fans to this day. Given his tumultuous relationship history in recent years, more curiosity has been on Steven Bauer's spouse. So, who is Steven Bauer, and who is his current partner?

Steven Bauer at the Father of the Bride premiere at the Tower Theater in Little Havana. Photo: Manny Hernandez/Wireimage, Michael Tullberg (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Steven Bauer is a Cuban-American actor with a four-decade career. He has delivered iconic performances in films like Scarface and TV series like Breaking Bad. Despite his professional success, four failed marriages have marked his personal life. But who are the women who shared his life, and what is behind his tumultuous relationships?

Steven Bauer's profile summary

Real name Esteban Ernesto Echevarría Samson Nicknames Steven Bauer, Rocky Echevarría Gender Male Date of birth 2 December 1956 Age 67 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Havana, Cuba Nationality Cuban-American Ethnicity Latino/Hispanic Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 6'1" (185 cm) Weight 82 kg (181 lbs) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Lillian Samson Agostini Father Esteban Echevarría Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Jennifer Brennon Children 2 School Miami Coral Park High School College/University Miami Dade Community College, University of Miami Profession Actor, film producer Net worth $5 million Social media Instagram, X (Twitter), Facebook

Steven Bauer's biography

Born Esteban Ernesto Echevarría Samson in Havana, Cuba, Steven Bauer is the son of Esteban Echevarría and Lillian Samson Agostini. His father was a commercial pilot, while his mother was a school teacher.

He grew up in Miami, Florida, graduating from Miami Coral Park High School. The actor also studied acting at Miami Dade Community College and later at the University of Miami.

Fast facts on Steven Bauer. Photo: Manny Hernandez/Wireimage on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

How old is Steven Bauer?

Steven Bauer's age is 67. He was born on 2 December 1956, and his zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

What is Steven Bauer's nationality?

The actor is Cuban-American, though he was born in Havana, Cuba. When he was three, his family emigrated from Cuba to the United States in 1960, settling in Miami, Florida.

What ethnicity is Steven Bauer?

The actor is of Latino and Hispanic ethnicity and has a diverse cultural background. His father, Esteban Echevarría, was Cuban, while his mother, Lillian Samson Agostini, was of Cuban and Italian descent.

Why did Steven Bauer change his name?

He adopted the name Steven Bauer to avoid being stereotyped as Latino because "Rocky" was a gimmicky name. He said the following in an interview:

When I became an adult, it didn't feel real, and no one could pronounce Echevarría. Thirty years later, people can attempt it, but it's not Garcia or Perez. It was my father's idea to use my mom's German side, which is Bauer. In the early days, it also eliminated the problem of "he's Latino."

Career

Bauer's acting career began in his early days performing in Miami's regional theatre scene. He honed his craft, eventually landing roles in off-Broadway productions and television shows. His breakthrough came when he was cast as Manny Ribera in Brian De Palma's 1983 crime drama Scarface alongside Al Pacino.

Actor Steven Bauer at Paramount Pictures in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Leon Bennett/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Through the actor's portrayal of Manny, he earned recognition, leading to roles in films and TV shows. Here is a list of some of Steven Bauer's movies and TV shows:

Primal Fear

The Blackout

The Versace Murder

King of Texas

Miami Vice

Burn Notice

Elementary

Ray Donovan

Better Call Saul

Was Steven Bauer in Breaking Bad?

He was in Breaking Bad. In 2011, he guest-starred in several episodes of the show's fourth season, portraying the Mexican drug lord Don Eladio.

Why did Steven Bauer quit Ray Donovan?

The actor departed the show before season six to enter a rehabilitation centre to address his issues with drinking, which were affecting his ability to perform. Showtime producers cautioned him to address his substance abuse issues to remain on the series.

Who did Steven Bauer marry?

The actor has married four times throughout his life. His first marriage was to Melanie Griffith, an American actress, in 1981, and they were together until their divorce in 1989. The same year, Steven Bauer, Melanie Griffith's ex-husband, married Ingrid Anderson. The marriage was short-lived and ended in divorce in 1991.

Bauer's third marriage was to Christiana Boney in 1992, and they were together until their divorce in 2002. His fourth and most recent marriage was to Paulette Miltimore in 2003, but they divorced in 2012.

Who is Steven Bauer dating now?

The Ray Donovan actor is currently dating Jennifer Brennon, owner and founder of Hollywood Groomer Girl. She frequently appears on his social media and accompanies him to events.

He previously dated Lyda Loudon, a relationship that raised eyebrows due to their significant age difference; he was 57, and she was 18. They went public in 2014 but eventually ended their relationship.

Steven Bauer at Showtime's Ray Donovan season 4 FYC event at DGA Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Why did Steven Bauer lose so much weight?

The TV star lost weight due to his relationship with Lyda Loudon and adopted a healthier lifestyle. He said he did that while making Scarface.

Does Steven Bauer have children?

Steven Bauer, Scarface's actor, has two sons: Alexander Griffith and Dylan Dean Steven. Melanie Griffith gave birth to Alexander on 22 August 1985, while Ingrid Anderson gave birth to Dylan on 14 May 1990.

What is Steven Bauer's net worth?

According to The Richest and Celebrity Net Worth, the Scarface actor's net worth ranges from $2.5 to $5 million. This wealth stems primarily from his acting career, which has brought him endorsements and lucrative deals.

Fans' interest in Steven Bauer's spouses has been sparked by his tumultuous relationship history. With over four marriages, there are concerns about whether he will still walk down the aisle. However, this does not tarnish his reputation as a great actor and what he has achieved in the industry.

