Lauren Sánchez's net worth: How rich is Jeff Bezos' new wife?

Lauren Sánchez's net worth of $30 million is expected to increase now that she is officially Mrs. Bezos. Speaking about the perks of being associated with one of the world's richest men, Lauren revealed in a 2023 interview with Vogue:

There are so many opportunities that come with it, and I take all of them very seriously. Jeff and I always look at each other and go, "We are a team!" So, everything is shared.

Lauren Sánchez at the 2024 Forbes Power Women's Summit. Photo: Steven Ferdman (L). The couple at the Pacific Design Centre in 2021 (R). Photo: Axelle (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Lauren made her career debut as a desk assistant at KCOP-TV in Los Angeles.

in Los Angeles. She is the founder of a film and production company called Black Ops Aviation .

. According to Forbes , Sánchez's husband, Jeff, is the third-wealthiest person in the world .

, Sánchez's husband, Jeff, is the . In April 2025, she became one of the first female journalists to fly to space.

Lauren Sánchez's profile summary

Full name Lauren Wendy Sánchez Bezos Date of birth 19 December 1969 Age 55 years old (As of July 2025) Birthplace Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Alma mater El Camino College Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Spouse Jeff Bezos Children 3 Parents Ray and Eleanor Sánchez Profession News anchor, media personality Years active 1997-present Social media Instagram

Lauren Sánchez's net worth made her a multi-millionaire before marrying a billionaire

According to StyleCaster and Cosmopolitan, Lauren has an estimated net worth of $30 million. She has mainly amassed this wealth from her career as a news anchor and media personality.

During a November 2017 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Sánchez credited her humble background as the most significant motivator professionally, stating:

I used to sleep in the back of my grandmother's car as she cleaned people's houses. This is why working hard is part of my DNA.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez at The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Los Angeles Red Carpet Premiere & Screening in 2022. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Source: Original

She was the original host of So You Think You Can Dance

Before Sánchez joined Extra as a reporter, she was an anchor at KTVK-TV. Later, she moved to Fox Sport, where she reported for Fox Sports News Primetime.

She has been a regular contributor to shows, including Showbiz Tonight and The Joy Behar Show. In addition, Sánchez has been a guest host on KTTV Fox 11's Good Day L.A. and The View.

These are some films and TV shows that Lauren has made cameo appearances in:

Babylon 5 (1997)

(1997) Fantastic Four (2005)

(2005) The Big Picture (2010)

(2010) Girlfriend's Day (2017)

(2017) The Trainer (2024)

Transition to flying helicopters for movies

Lauren, a pilot, revealed why she decided to learn how to fly at 40, speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, she said:

Life can be so chaotic, but when you are up there, it is calming. I am delighted when in an energy space that no one else is in.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez during the 2021 LACMA Art+Film Gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Photo: Michael Tran

Source: Getty Images

After Sánchez earned her pilot's license in 2016, she founded Black Ops Aviation to utilise her flying expertise in film and TV projects. Lauren told the publication about the reason why she launched the production company:

I had a career, and then I had a calling. I love entertainment and filming, so I combined both.

In 2025, Sánchez flew to space alongside Gayle King, Katy Perry, Amanda Nguyen, Aisha Bowe and Kerianne Flynn.

Insight into Lauren Sánchez's authoring career

In 2024, Lauren released her first children's book (The Fly Who Flew to Space), inspired by her life and struggle with dyslexia.

It debuted on the New York Times Bestseller list on 29 September. Sánchez revealed the reason behind writing the book in an Instagram post, per Hollywood Life. She wrote:

I hope this book reminds kids who struggle with learning differences that there are a thousand ways to be smart.

Lauren Sánchez's high-profile marriage to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos

In May 2023, Jeff proposed to Lauren with a cushion-cut ring estimated to be 30 carats while vacationing in France. According to People, the ring is estimated to be worth between $3 and $5 million.

Lauren Sánchez at the Aman Hotel in Venice in 2025. Photo: Stefano Rellandini

Source: Getty Images

The pair married on 27 June 2025, in a ceremony graced by esteemed guests, including Oprah Winfrey, Kris Jenner, Tom Brady, Usher, Sydney Sweeney and Leonardo DiCaprio.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Bezos has an estimated net worth of $244 billion. Forbes ranked him the world's wealthiest person from 2017 to 2021.

Exploring the couple's luxurious Hawaiian hideaway

As documented by realtor.com, Jeff and Lauren paid $78 million for a manor along the coastline of Maui on La Perouse Bay in November 2021.

The compound spans across a 14-acre lot with a house sitting on 4,500 square feet. In addition, the property boasts a 700-square-foot pool, an outdoor kitchen and a waterfall.

FAQs

Lauren Sánchez is the vice-chairperson of Bezos Earth Fund. Here are some frequently asked questions about her:

Who are Lauren Sánchez's parents?

Sánchez's mom, Eleanor, is a former assistant deputy mayor, while her dad is an ex-flight instructor and mechanic. She has two brothers, Michael and Paul, and a half-sister, Elena Blair.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power World Premiere in 2022. Photo: Jeff Spicer

Source: Getty Images

How rich is Lauren Sánchez's ex-husband?

Lauren was previously married to businessman Patrick Whitesell. According to the South China Morning Post, his net worth is estimated at $450 million.

What is Jeff Bezos' ex-wife's net worth?

Jeff was married to MacKenzie Scott for about 25 years before their divorce in 2019. Her wealth is estimated at $31 billion, per Forbes.

Wrapping up

Lauren Sánchez's net worth of $30 million is a testament to her lengthy career in the media industry. She had already amassed these millions even before her marriage to one of the world's wealthiest men.

READ MORE: How Jeff Bezos' ex-wife’s net worth fuels her $19B in donations

Briefly.co.za published details about MacKenzie Scott's financial portfolio. She ranks among the richest women in the world despite her prodigious donations.

In 2019, Scott signed the Giving Pledge, committing to giving at least half her wealth to charity. Since then, she has donated over $19.25 billion to more than 2,450 non-profits.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News