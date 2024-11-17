Sydney Sweeney’s net worth and earnings: How rich is she now?

We all know Sydney Sweeney from Euphoria, Immaculate or The White Lotus. But did you know that she is a multi-millionaire? At 27, the star has amassed more wealth than most people do in their lifetime. Sydney Sweeney’s net worth is a testament to her successful acting career and lucrative brand deals. Here is a breakdown of her financial portfolio.

Sydney Sweeney during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival (L). The actress at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood in 2024 (R). Photo: Earl Gibson, Alberto Rodriguez (modified by author)

Sydney Sweeney is an American actress. From portraying the quirky nerdy Bea to the self-destructive and insecure Cassie Howard, every character she takes on brings something fresh to the screen. With these achievements, Sweeney has been smiling to the bank.

Sydney Sweeney’s profile summary

Full name Sydney Sweeney Gender Female Date of birth 12 September 1997 Age 27 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Virgo Birthplace Spokane, Washington, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height 5′3½″ (161 cm) Weight 55 kg (121 lbs) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Engaged Fiancé Jonathan Davino Parents Lisa and Steven Sweeney Siblings 1 Profession Actress, social media influencer Years active 2009-present Net worth $40 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

What is Sydney Sweeney’s net worth in 2024?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Sydney is worth $40 million. During a November 2023 interview with Women’s Health, the actress revealed that her parents filed for bankruptcy before she became famous, which motivates her to work hard consistently. She said:

I watched my parents lose a lot. They lost their house on the lake. We could not afford life in Los Angeles; we could not afford life anywhere.

Nonetheless, given Sweeney’s meteoric rise in Hollywood, it is safe to assume those financial woes are now ancient history.

Actress Sydney Sweeney during the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Karwai Tang

How does Sydney Sweeney make her money?

Sydney’s multiple income streams have multiplied her net worth several times within a few years. Below is a summary of how she made her millions:

Acting career

Sweeney debuted as a guest star on TV shows like Pretty Little Liars, Grey’s Anatomy, and Criminal Minds. In 2019, she had her breakthrough, starring as Cassie Howard in Euphoria.

Sydney’s other notable role is in Mike White’s anthology black comedy series The White Locus. The actress received Primetime Emmy Award nominations for both performances in 2022. Take a look at some of her other acting credits:

90210 (2010)

(2010) The Unborn (2015)

(2015) Sharp Objects (2018)

(2018) O nce Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019)

(2019) Madame Web (2024)

Sydney Sweeney’s endorsement deals

Did you know that most of Sydney Sweeney’s wealth does not come from acting? While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in July 2022, she made a controversial comment about her career, saying:

They do not pay actors like they used to. If I had just acted, I would not have been able to afford my life in L.A. I take deals because I have to.

As of 11 November 2024, Sydney Sweeney’s Instagram boasts 22.7 million followers. She has capitalised on social media popularity by forging dozens of profitable endorsement deals. Some brands Sydney has worked with include Laneige, Armani Beauty, Miu Miu and Ford.

Sydney Sweeney during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall in Ontario, Canada. Photo: Emma McIntyre

What company does Sydney Sweeney own?

The actress also generates income from her production company, Fifty-Fifty Films. Founded in 2020, the company has produced multiple films, including the 2024 horror film Immaculate and the highly anticipated HBO series The Player’s Table.

What is Sydney Sweeney’s salary?

Sydney reportedly earned a base salary of $2 million starring in Anyone But You. In addition, she bagged $250,000 as an executive producer. The actress reportedly made $750,000 on Madame Web and $250,000 on Immaculate.

While Sydney Sweeney’s Euphoria salary remains speculative, various sources, including Us Weekly, report that she was paid $350,000 for eight episodes, or around $44,000 per episode.

Sydney became one of Hollywood’s most-paid actresses when she earned $7.5 million for her appearance on The Housemaid.

Sydney Sweeney’s house

According to Architectural Digest, Sydney paid $3 million for her Westwood, Los Angeles home in January 2022. In 2023, she purchased a 4,500-square-foot mansion in Bel-Air for $6.2 million.

The property spans over 1.25 acres. In June 2024, Sweeney reportedly paid $13.5 million for an oceanfront mansion in Summerland Key, Florida.

Sydney Sweeney’s cars

Actress Sydney Sweeney driving her Cherry red 1969 Ford Bronco in 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: MEGA

Sydney has an affinity for classic rides. She has restored a 1965 Ford Mustang (Britney) and a 1969 Ford Bronco. In partnership with Ford Motor Company, she designed a custom 2024 Mustang, gifted to a lucky winner courtesy of Mustang’s 60th anniversary.

FAQs

With a career spanning over a decade, Sweeney has worked up to become a household name in the competitive Hollywood scene. Here are some frequently asked questions about her:

How old is Sydney Sweeney?

The Reality star (27 as of 2024) was born on 12 September 1997 in Spokane, Washington, USA. Her mom, Lisa, is a former lawyer, while her dad, Steven, is a hospitality professional. She has one sibling, a brother named Trent.

Did Sydney Sweeney go to college?

Sydney attended middle school at Saint George’s School before proceeding to Brighton Hall School. She also briefly attended the University of California, Los Angeles.

What languages does Sydney Sweeney speak?

Sweeney speaks Spanish and Russian in addition to her native English. Interestingly, she taught herself Russian in high school.

Does Sydney Sweeney have a husband?

As of 2023, the actress is engaged to businessman Jonathan Davino. However, the couple prefers to keep details about their love life private.

Sydney Sweeney during the 2024 Met Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

What is Sydney Sweeney doing now?

Sweeney is currently shooting and producing an untitled Christy Martin biopic, in which she will star as the legendary female boxer. She will also star in Echo Valley.

Sydney Sweeney’s net worth has increased significantly due to her illustrious career in the entertainment industry. Thanks to her savvy business moves and financial acumen, fans anticipate the amount will continue to grow.

