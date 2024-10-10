Sheila Carrasco’s biography: Age, height, family, net worth, facts

If you are a fan of the CBS show Ghosts, you have probably spent hours online trying to uncover the woman behind the character Flower. Sheila Carrasco, who plays the naïve and forgetful hippie, is widely recognised for her light-hearted humour and charismatic personality. But how much do you know about her off-screen personal and professional life?

Sheila Carrasco at El Rey Theatre in 2022 (L). The actress during the 2022 Paramount Upfront (R). Photo: Tommaso Boddi, Arturo Holmes (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Sheila Carrasco made her acting debut with a guest star role in the TV show The Untouchables. Since then, she has starred in several films, including Jane the Virgin, American Housewife and The Good Place. With this popularity, many are curious to unravel lesser-known facts about the American actress beyond the sets. Sheila Carrasco’s biography takes us on a trip down her life.

Sheila Carrasco’s profile summary

Full name Sheila Yael Carrasco Famous as Sheila Carrasco Gender Female Date of birth 16 May 1990 Age 34 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Birthplace Chicago, Illinois, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Alma mater New York University, Harvard University Height 5’8’’ (173 cm) Weight 60 kg (132 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Josh Grogan Children 1 Parents Oscar and Joyce Carrasco Siblings 2 Profession Actress Years active 1993, 1998, 2010-present Net worth Between $1 and $2.5 million Social media Instagram

Who is Sheila Carrasco?

Over the years, Hollywood star Sheila Carrasco has captivated audiences thanks to her natural talent and versatility. While speaking to MUSE TV Network during the 2022 PaleyFest event, she revealed her excitement connecting with her fans, saying:

Being here in person and sharing this moment with my fans feels nice.

Carrasco’s dedication to her craft makes her a figure worth exploring. Here are some fascinating details about her that you probably did not know about.

Actress Sheila Carrasco during the 2022 Imogen Awards at LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Tullberg

Source: Original

She is a Chicago native

The on-screen star (aged 34 as of 2024) was born on 16 May 1990 in Chicago, Illinois, USA. Regarding her education, Sheila earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Directing and Set Design at NYU Tisch School of the Arts. She received a Master of Fine Arts from Harvard University.

Sheila Carrasco’s ethnicity is mixed

According to Sheila Carrasco’s IMDb profile, she is half Chilean/Mapuche and half white American. Her father, Oscar, hails from Curacautin, a small town in the Araucanian region of southern Chile.

He is a retired United Methodist pastor. On the other hand, the actress’ mom, Joyce, is an American national. On 9 May 2022, Sheila celebrated her via a heartfelt Instagram post that read:

I love my kind, fierce, adventurous, supportive, garden-savvy, book-loving, and letter-writing mama today and every day!

Her siblings work for the US Army

Carrasco’s brother, Sam, is a Lieutenant Colonel in the US Marine Corps, while her sister, Sara, is a Lieutenant Colonel in the US Air Force. On 28 August 2020, Sheila shared the news about Sara’s promotion with her Instagram followers in a post that she captioned:

I am a proud sister! Today, Sara was promoted to Lieutenant Colonel in the US Air Force. She has sacrificed so much and worked hard to make the world a better place. Her kindness and selflessness continue to inspire many.

Sheila Carrasco during the 2024 multi-title FYC event Consider Big Shows hosted by CBS Studios at Paramount Pictures Studios. Photo: David Livingston

Source: Getty Images

She is married to an academic coach

The actress met her future spouse, Josh, while attending Harvard University. The duo tied the knot in a private wedding on 9 October 2017. In 2020, Sheila celebrated their anniversary, recalling their magical day.

Our wedding day was one of the best days of my life, and our marriage supplies all the other best days on my list. I love you, Josh.

Sheila Carrasco’s husband is the founder of the tutoring service Ivywood Tutors. He previously worked as a private tutor in Los Angeles.

Sheila Carrasco is the doting mother of one

On 17 July 2023, the Ralphie star took to Instagram to announce that she and her partner were expecting their first child after years of battling infertility.

Five months into the best thing we have ever done. Words cannot express our excitement as we welcome our miracle baby, one we never thought we would have. I hope this post gives you hope in case you are struggling with fertility.

She began acting at age 7

In 1997, Sheila appeared in the theatre production of Annie. At Harvard, she performed in The Discreet Charm of Monsieur Jourdain. Below is a summary of Sheila Carrasco’s movies and TV shows:

Monster Roll (2012)

(2012) Trophy Wives (2016)

(2016) Killer Charm (2017)

(2017) Outmatched (2020)

(2020) Superdead (2022)

(2022) Leo (2023)

Carrasco having a good time with her husband (L). Sheila during the 2022 premiere of Ghosts (R). Photo: @sheilatabasco on Instagram, Rodin Eckenroth via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sheila Carrasco’s net worth is impressive

According to Telhack, the Carrier actress is worth between $1 and $2.5 million. Her income primarily stems from her successful acting career, which has lasted over a decade.

FAQs

As a writer, Sheila’s works include short films like Piano Lessons and The Quake. Here are some frequently asked questions about her:

What is Sheila Carrasco’s height?

Sheila Carrasco is 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) tall and weighs 60 kilograms (132 lbs). She has black hair and dark brown eyes.

Did Sheila Carrasco have a baby?

The actress welcomed her daughter, Mirentxu Palmer, on 28 November 2023. Sheila Carrasco’s baby is constantly featured in her social media posts.

Why did Sheila Carrasco leave Ghosts?

Flower’s brief disappearance in Ghosts season 3 coincides with Sheila’s real-life maternity leave. However, she makes a comeback before the season is wrapped up.

Sheila Carrasco during the 2024 CBS fall schedule celebration at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Source: Getty Images

What is Sheila Carrasco doing now?

She currently creates for Más Mejor, Broadway Video's premium comedy studio for Latinx voices, and is a member of IAMA Theatre Company.

Sheila Carrasco is a talented actress who gained notoriety for her role as Flower in Ghosts. However, besides her professional achievements, she is equally fortunate in her personal life. Carrasco is a loving wife and mother to a 10-year-old daughter.

